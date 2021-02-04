Chit-Chaat brings representation to the greeting card industry

Scrolling through the Hallmark website, the oldest and largest greeting card company in the United States, browsers will encounter cards for various holidays and events.
“Passover,” “Easter,” “Baptism and Christening,” and “First Communion” are just some of the options available to those looking to mark a special occasion. “Chinese New Year” was also able to make it past the cut. However, unless you celebrate a holiday that’s tied to a dominant religion in the United States — according to the Pew Research Center, 70.6% of Americans belong to a religion under Christianity — you’re out of luck in the mainstream greeting card industry.
Globally, Muslims account for 24.1% of the world’s population, making Islam the second-largest religion (behind Christianity), according to a 2017 Pew Research Center demographic projection. Hindus account for 15.1% of the world’s population and come in fourth place after people who report no religious affiliation.
The demographics of the United States consist of more than just white Christians, too. Nearly 30% of the population is non-white, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and the Pew Research Center says that by 2055, there will not be a single racial or ethnic majority.
And yet, companies like Hallmark continue to offer cards and gifts that service the majority, excluding those who identify with other religions or racial and ethnic groups.
“When you go to Target, CVS, Walmart, or wherever, you just see the standard birthday cards, you know — you don't see skin color, you don't see representation,” Isha Madan, a UW student and Chit-Chaat marketing and design intern, said.
Madan is Indian and identifies as Hindu. She recalls going to stores for Mother’s Day gifts and “just not being happy with anything” she found.
Chit-Chaat changed that.
The company’s co-founders, two Desi Muslim roommates Afra Nehal and Zoya Khan, started Chit-Chaat after they noticed limited cultural representation in greeting card artwork and designs.
Media representation is more than just visual representation; it’s about belonging to a larger community. Some researchers attribute this to social identity theory, which posits a connection between a person’s self-esteem and pride and their affiliation with groups such as clubs, family members, and social class.
A Montclair State University study shows that exposure to positive depictions of one’s racial or ethnic group might contribute to higher self-esteem amongst group members.
On the other hand, underrepresentation and misrepresentation have been shown to produce adverse effects. Researchers from the University of Michigan and Indiana University Bloomington found that television exposure and related media consumption predicted decreased self-esteem for all children except white male children.
While many of these studies focus on race and ethnicity, cultural holidays also factor into representation.
The Chit-Chaat company initially started with cards celebrating Eid al-Adha. This Islamic holiday commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion and commitment to God through his willingness to sacrifice his son.
After initial success with the Eid al-Adha collection, the girls expanded further into the South Asian community with card collections celebrating Diwali, a holiday commemorated by Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains. They also developed a special collection marking the “Desi Diaspora,” a self-referential term used by those from India.
Madan designed two cards for the Diwali collection, an experience that meant more to her because of her Hindu faith.
“It just means a lot to be able to give my mom, give my family, give my friends something that we can actually relate to,” Madan said.
After having her cards included in the collection, Madan was offered a position on the team and now assists with design as well as outreach and the recruitment of new artists.
Madan said the company is currently planning collections for Arab Mother’s Day and Nowruz, the Persian New Year, but any underrepresented holiday is a possibility for future creation.
“I have a friend who's Persian, and she's like, ‘That'd be so cool if you could design some holiday [cards] for me,’” Madan said.
With Valentine’s Day approaching, Chit-Chaat is also expanding to include gift boxes and “Chaat-grams,” a spinoff of the popular candy gram tradition. The gift boxes come in three options — “a special someone,” “groomed-up,” or “Galentine’s self-care” — and include collaborations with other small businesses.
While the company and its staff seek to represent cultures, they are also looking to support their communities. Chit-Chaat gives back through their Charity of the Month program, which has benefitted organizations such as Save the Children, Meals on Wheels, and United Against Human Trafficking.
The company is currently recruiting contributors with the hopes of uplifting these artists and their communities. Interested artists can learn more about opportunities on the Chit-Chaat website.
“I'm just reaching out to people, trying to find people through connections that would be willing to design … to get more representation,” Madan said. “We're trying to expand out of the South Asian community. We don't want to be the ones representing other cultures.”
Reach writer Hannah Sheil at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @thehannahsheil
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.