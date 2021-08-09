‘Poetry in the Park’: Bringing community together

In the damp midday, the carved-out bowl overlooking Meadowbrook Pond resonates with the hushed whispers of visitors. Standing, sitting, or speaking 6-feet apart, poetry is the means by which they communicate.
“I lived in the neighborhood for 20 years and wanted to give back to my community with poetry,” Raúl Sánchez, author of “When There Were No Borders” and local poetry laureate, said. “I had put up a poetry wall outside my home but wanted to give people the chance to freely drop-in and appreciate poetry in the neighborhood.”
Sánchez had previously worked on public art installations in Lake City, and has been focused on bringing art to Northeast Seattle. His efforts have included teaching poetry to students at Nathan Hale High School and installing public exhibitions like the Triangle project.
Through the Triangle project, Sánchez met Mark Mendez, a legendary Lake City community organizer and advocate, unofficially known as the “Mayor of Lake City.” Mendez grew up in Lake City, and has long advocated for the involvement of people of color, teens, and adults in the arts. Prior to organizing poetry readings, Mendez’s impact was far-reaching, with initiatives such as the Lake City Mural Project, which had teens paint 50 murals throughout Lake City.
“Over 150 youths have been involved with the murals project, and I wanted to make sure that they could feel an immediate impact knowing that they had made a difference in the neighborhood,” Mendez said. “Being part of the neighborhood means being connected with the ground you walk on, and art is what we can’t normally say through other means of communication.”
Sánchez and Mendez recognized that the COVID-19 pandemic created a new need for art to emerge in Lake City. Sánchez had walked through Meadowbrook Pond throughout quarantine, noting that the concentric circles of the pond were the perfect venue for poetry readings. He approached Mendez, and together with J'Anna Chilcoat, the three devised the concept of “Poetry in the Park.”
“The exchange of experiences with people has been impactful,” Sánchez said. “There is no other way to know how other people are feeling outside of the poetry that they bring. We’ve had people come out and say things that only come from deep within them without the fear of criticism.”
Poetry has long been a form of engagement with the community — something Sánchez has recognized through his previous work. Working with the public has made the Lake City community not only stronger, but more intimate, linking poets to people of all walks of life. The sessions, which happen from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every other Thursday, allow anyone to share their poetry.
“We’ve gotten new people to show up each time, and it’s always special, because Lake City is one of those places that needs services for people who are coming from immigrant backgrounds, people of color, women, children, and everyone,” Mendez said. “Art, whether through poetry or murals, is one such service that binds community together.”
The focus on bringing together a diverse community is part of the reason why “Poetry in the Park” can be healing for those living in Lake City. Though Lake City has acquired somewhat of a negative reputation, these issues largely stem from institutional racism and socioeconomic inequity. Gentrification has also swept through the area, leading to a greater need for services, but both Sánchez and Mendez are hopeful that Lake City will remain a vibrant community.
“Lake City is really one of the last authentic towns in Seattle, a final frontier where everyone knows each other,” Mendez said. “I really hope that we can keep small businesses and the diversity that makes our neighborhood so great.”
For Lake City, “Poetry in the Park” serves as a testament to the resolve that neighborhoods and community members have in preserving and bettering a legacy. Reading poetry is more than just reciting stanzas, but also pouring one’s heart and soul into knowing and understanding the neighborhood and people who live there. Lake City is a neighborhood that thrives on the arts, but also fights to give a voice to the people who may not have one.
“Connecting at the pond is something that we hope to continue expanding on,” Sánchez said. “Poetry isn’t about literary analysis or anything academic; it’s really about learning from each other.”
Reach writer Andy Chia arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GreatBaconBaron
