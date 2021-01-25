From gravity-defying to spiritual: The duality of DANCE 232

Choosing which section of a class to take can be a difficult decision on an ordinary basis. For DANCE 232: Intermediate Alternative Movement Studies, this choice will have you either flipping through the air in a harness, or meditatively and mindfully learning the patterns of your body’s movement.
The sharp contrast between teaching objectives is not lost on Alana Isiguen, the department of dance artist in residence and instructor of one of the sections. With the help of other members of the curriculum committee, Isiguen renamed her class “Somatic Movement Education.” Instructor Roel Seeber’s section, which introduces students to the art of rope and harness-enhanced vertical dancing, is referenced as “special topics” or “movement studies.”
While these distinct iterations of DANCE 232 will be going their separate ways in the near future, the sections remain, for now, two distant sides of the same alternative movement coin.
The driving practice of Isiguen’s class, somatics, is a field of movement that emphasizes interconnectivity of the mind and body. For dancers who have undergone rigid training, it can be a helpful step back, a way to prevent injury, and a possible means of improvement.
“There’s a lot of sports psychology done, mostly with baseball pitchers,” Isiguen said. “Their trajectory, the follow-through, the biomechanics of their arm, where the ball was going, the target. If they thought about it, visualized it in their minds, their accuracy and their biomechanics significantly rose … It’s documented in scientific research about how thinking about a pattern can change the neuromuscular patterns in our bodies.”
To help her students achieve this level of premeditation and consideration, Isiguen spends a lot of time on ideokinesis, a movement approach which has the practitioner visualize movement while remaining in a constructive rest position. Once the class progresses to doing the movements, the goal is to overlap the feelings of visualization and performance.
Seeber’s section has markedly different goals. This section is a vertical dance class — a relatively new art form which predominantly takes place on the sides of buildings with a harnessed dancer moving parallel to the ground.
“The version that we’re doing at the university, we call it ‘low fly,’” Seeber said. “So, instead of being on a vertical face where you dance horizontally, we’re staying on the floor, but we’re still using the rope and the harness ... You’re enabled to fly off of the ground with the help of the rope.”
Seeber stresses that students should come to class prepared to sweat. Low fly is hard, core-focused work and there’s no way of getting around the difficulty of the movements when you’re a beginner. The dancers, according to Seeber, should feel as though they’re babies learning to walk again. Adaptability and a willingness to try new things is of critical importance.
“Release your expectation of being good at it quickly. The more you can let go of that, the faster you learn, from my experience,” Seeber said.
Both sections, which take place in-person, have had to adapt to COVID-19 restrictions.
“The way that the studios are drawn out to be COVID-safe is that each student has their own little box, and they can’t leave the box,” Isiguen explained. “We’re in this huge studio, but we’re all in our little boxes and we’re all masked. I’m talking through a mic because some people are on Zoom. It’s been an acclimation for sure.”
Isiguen also struggled with the inability to utilize tactile cueing, a central part of dance instruction. In what became a surprising silver lining, finding creative ways of teaching and her students’ willingness and enthusiasm to go along with the changes have made the transition more bearable.
Seeber is working with only four ropes, so the small class sizes necessitated by COVID-19 have worked well with his curriculum. However, the necessity of wearing face masks does problematize the already strenuous practice of vertical dance. Seeber has decided to tackle this hurdle by instilling in his students the value of efficient movement — or, how to do what’s needed while using the least amount of energy possible.
For all their differences, both sections of DANCE 232 are strong evidence that dance is changing, both at the UW and in the world at large. Innovative forms like vertical dance are gaining traction, as Seeber and his studio, BANDALOOP, were able to travel and perform globally before the pandemic.
On the university level, the predominantly Westernized and majority white ballet and modern dance forms are being decentralized to make room for broader influences. An example of this evolving state lies in the centuries-old Eastern practices that inform somatics and, in turn, DANCE 232.
Although the movements are considered alternative, students participating in either section will no doubt be at the forefront of a systemic widening of possibilities within dance communities and curriculum.
Reach writer Ariana Sutherland at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @aristhrlnd
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.