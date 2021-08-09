The first-gen experience

Editor’s note: “Quarter-life Crisis” is a weekly series offering campus tips and resources in light of the return to in-person instruction and campus activities.
The final weeks before beginning a new program at the UW can best be defined as a combination of anticipation, anxiety, and trepidation. For first-generation students, these feelings are further exacerbated by the looming unknown at every turn throughout their trajectory at the UW.
First-generation students are defined as the first person in their family to obtain a bachelor's degree. First-generation graduate students take the additional step of being the first in their family to complete a master’s or doctorate program.
Jaye Sablan, assistant director of Core Programs for the UW Graduate School, shared her experience as both the first in her family to pursue higher education, and as a staff member working with first-generation students.
“I’m familiar with the research and scholarship on first-generation college students,” Sablan said. “There tends to be more federal funding for first-gen college students that are at the undergraduate level.”
As the first in a family to attend college, entering any program at a large, elite university like the UW (let alone graduate school) can be intimidating. While first-generation students often come from a similar socio-economic background, this moniker also captures a diverse range of students from all walks of life.
The challenges of coming from different places of privilege amplify “racial gaslighting” or other forms of doubt that emerge from the catch-all classification of imposter syndrome.
“I think it’s very important to [remember] that if you’re experiencing imposter syndrome because you feel like you don’t belong, or you’re at an elite school and that’s not the background where you come from, it’s usually because the system makes you feel like you don’t belong,” Sablan said. “It’s not something inherently wrong with you.”
Although experiences vary in each graduate program at the UW, first-generation students pursuing a graduate degree often find fewer peers from a similar background. Initiatives like First-Generation Graduate Students, however, help foster a sense of belonging at the UW through events and various forms of support, including help with the daunting search for funding and advice for finding mentors on-campus and beyond.
“One of the things we strongly try to do is to help demystify grad school for first-gen [students],” Sablan said.
This demystification includes resources to create a mentorship team to help students during their time at the UW and assistance from the vast library system to track down funding to make the costs of graduate education manageable.
“We encourage students to seek out academic student employee positions,” Sablan said. “Because [it’s] one way you can actually fund graduate school.”
Departments throughout campus — including those that you are not formally enrolled in — search for students to fill roles as teaching assistants (TAs), research assistants (RAs), and graduate assistants (GAs). While these Academic Student Employees (ASEs) wear a variety of hats, Sablan emphasized the importance of seeking an assistantship that includes a stipend, health insurance, and a tuition waiver to ease the exorbitant cost of graduate school. All job postings will indicate whether it is an eligible ASE before you apply for the position. Many assistantships and other funding opportunities are listed on the Graduate Funding Information Blog.
“When I’ve done research on scholarships and fellowships that are available for first-generation graduate students, [I’ve found] that there just aren’t any,” Sablan said. “What I usually recommend is … apply for scholarships that are based on other forms of your identity — if you’re Pacific Islander, if you’re American Indian.”
No matter how daunting taking the first step of your journey at the UW is, you’re not alone in being a trailblazer — first-generation graduate students continue to enter the halls of the UW to make history alongside their undergraduate peers. Faculty and staff like Sablan are available to help you reach every milestone before and after graduation.
“You do belong in graduate school,” Sablan said. “I’m just so honored and proud of my capacity to offer support to first-generation graduate students.”
