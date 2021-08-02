‘Shakespeare in the Park’ offers a free outdoor theater experience

This year, for their summer “Shakespeare in the Park” event, GreenStage is offering full performances of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and two shorter, abridged versions of “Twelfth Night” and “The Tempest” across a variety of park locations in Seattle.
“The shows are all about coming through a storm, a tempest, or something, and coming out on the other side where it's positive and there's light and optimism and hope and moving forward,” Erin Day, artistic director of GreenStage, said.
Last summer, shows were cancelled due to COVID-19-related restrictions, and a date to return to perform remained unclear. Day said they did not know they could have people in a park setting until May of this year, and blocking after COVID-19 safety concerns involved serious consideration of touching in the play. For example, a harpist character in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” helps enforce some of the COVID-19 safety measures taken by GreenStage.
“She’s the social-distancing fairy, and you'll see in the blocking, like anytime the lovers are coming near each other, someone or something will come in between them, just to keep them apart,” Day said. “Which of course is happening in the play itself, but it's also actually a result of, ‘We’re not sure that you can do that.’”
It’s difficult to improve on Shakespeare, and GreenStage feels there is no need to change much, according to Day.
“We really try to boil it down to the text, the actor, and the audience, and that being the communion and the thing that makes the play,” Day said.
Part of the reasoning behind this is that the event is held in a park, as opposed to a traditional theater setting. This yields different options from large sets to extravagant costumes with a behind-the-scenes team. “Shakespeare in the Park,” on the other hand, is outside; there’s no backstage at all.
“That kind of changes, a little bit, of how you approach a play because you don’t have that separation,” Day said. “The relationship of audience and actor becomes much more important because the audience is really part of the action because we’re all in this space together.”
With large sets out of the question, the park amphitheater becomes the stage. While watching “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at Seward Park, I found the actors' costumes to appear functional in the outdoor space, paired with silly props like pool floaties that added a visual layer to the show.
“I believe very strongly that the theater, that art, is as important as food and air and water,” Day said. “People need it, societies need it to come together, people need it as individuals to give them a reason to live, to keep going to inspire them to keep going, to hold up a mirror to the beauty and the ugliness.”
The plays are offered for free across a variety of Seattle parks, with the hopes of removing some of the barriers that keep individuals from the theater and the ultimate goal of inspiring interest in the arts, Day said.
“It’s about the experience that the audience has as individuals and as a group, and how we come together to create that,” Day said.
Reach writer Huma Ali at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @humabali
