Poet Dolores Dorantes concludes 2021 Critical Issues Lecture Series

In lieu of connecting in-person with fellow poetry enthusiasts, attendees of the March 5 Critical Issues Lecture Series introduced themselves through the Zoom chat function. The eighth and final lecture, hosted by the UW School of Art + Art History + Design (SoA+AH+D), featured poet Dolores Dorantes.
The lecture began with an introduction from Flint Jamison, department chair and assistant professor of photo/media for the SoA+AH+D and coordinator of the lecture series. He noted that the event’s virtual platform made it possible for guest speakers such as Dorantes to attend, then went on to describe Dorantes’ background and various works.
Dorantes was born in Mexico and raised in Ciudad Juárez, near the U.S.-Mexico border. She was granted political asylum in Los Angeles after fleeing Ciudad Juárez in 2011. Along with being a poet, Dorantes is a journalist and therapist, as well as a priest under the Mahajrya Buddhist tradition. Dorantes also founded Cielo Portátil, an organization that supports immigrant communities.
During the lecture, Dorantes read excerpts from her 2011 prose book, “Estilo,” meaning “style.” Dorantes would read in Spanish, then translator and fellow poet Robin Myers would recite the sections in English. Following the reading, Dorantes took questions from attendees about the meanings and symbolism within her work.
The reading began with a description of branches interacting with sky, skin, and body. Dorantes later noted that nature has a consistent meaning within her writing, and that despite references to nature often being tied to vulnerability, it can still represent a source of strength.
“In all of my work, nature and the forms of the natural world are the most hopeful elements, the site of the greatest strength, the greatest force,” Dorantes said.
Dorantes writes about the self with fluidity, constantly interconnecting the first and second person: “This is you. This is me. This you is me,” Dorantes read. This technique has the effect of linking the narrator and reader, particularly when listening to Dorantes recite her work.
“I try to move around in every way,” Dorantes said. “There’s a constant interplay between ‘I’ and the ‘you’ within the same person. At the same time, I try to separate from ‘I’ and the power structure that’s controlling me. But that structure always lives inside of us, doesn’t it?”
The concepts of power, authority, and submission are themes woven throughout “Estilo.” Sometimes the narrator claims their power, demanding “Give us the woods. Give us the presidency.” Other times, the narrator struggles against both internal and external forces of control, as is symbolized by a watchtower.
“The tower is a symbol of … being monitored into submission, but also the way that we monitor ourselves,” Dorantes said.
Dorantes’ writing also explores the concept of femininity and the complex role that it plays within society and as an internalized identity.
“In this section that we read today, the feminine is explored as a negative concept in the sense that we are trained to see femininity as weakness, so it’s something we’ve learned to associate with weakness and submissiveness,” Dorantes said.
One attendee asked Dorantes about the role of the ego in her work, and Dorantes laughed sincerely before answering.
“I don’t believe in the ego, but I do believe very much in the mind,” she said. “I love freedom, and I believe that the only freedom that is possible to us as human beings is the freedom to think what we want.”
After answering all questions, Dorantes concluded the lecture by thanking Myers for translating, as well as the audience for attending and contributing thoughtful questions.
Those interested in learning more about Dorantes and her work can visit her website. “Estilo” is available as a bilingual edition, “Style,” published in 2016.
