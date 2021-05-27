UW alum, award-winning poet Ada Limón chosen as School of Drama graduation keynote speaker

Poetry and drama, two kindred spirits, have been intertwined since the beginning of time. If you’ve read award-winning poet Ada Limón’s impressive work, you might not be surprised to hear that she has studied both disciplines.
“It informs me every day,” Limón said. “I don't think I would have ended up being a poet in any way, shape, or form if it wasn't for the training I had at the University of Washington School of Drama.”
After growing up in Sonoma, California, Limón moved with her father to Stanwood, Washington, when she was 15 years old. When the time came for college, Limón found herself drawn to the UW.
“I was choosing between UC Berkeley and the University of Washington,” Limón said. “A lot of my hometown people in Sonoma were going to UC Berkeley, [but] part of me thought that this was a chance to do something a little bit different, but still have family support. I wanted to try a new city, something that was a little bit my own.”
Limón enrolled in the UW School of Drama under the tutelage of instructors such as Barry Witham and Mark Jenkins, graduating in 1998. She credits three poetry workshops in her upperclassman years with guiding her on a path toward writing.
“One of the things about the [UW] School of Drama is that it’s very body-oriented [and] focused on what it is to have a lived experience as a human being … I loved the program,” Limón said. “It wasn’t until my junior year, when I took my first poetry class there, and I just fell in love with it. That was a big shift for me … it wasn't until I was in that creative writing class that I thought, ‘Oh, there's something about making something with my own voice that felt really essential to what I wanted to do with my life.’”
From there, Limón enrolled at New York University. Five years after receiving her MFA, Limón’s first two books, “Lucky Wreck ” and “This Big Fake World,” were published in 2006.
“I think that part of being an artist is questioning yourself and interrogating whether or not you're making work that is a value to yourself,” Limón said. “There was a lot of validation that happened from 2006 ... There is this part of me that always feels that there is a privacy to [my] work. I can still come back and be like, ‘Is it work that I love?’ and ‘Am I happy that I made this?’ If I feel that way, I think that's enough for me.”
Limón’s success continued with the publication of “Bright Dead Things” in 2015, which was a finalist for the National Book Award, the Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award, and the National Book Critics Circle Award.
Even as her readership and recognition has grown, Limón has taken strides to remain true to herself in her work.
“One of the things that always struck me about art is that your idiosyncrasies and your weirdness, what makes you an individual, is really what makes your art,” Limón said. “I think that, as much as I am a people pleaser in real life, I have definitely leaned towards the inner truth when I’m making poems. I never want to be a people pleaser on the page, that's my sacred space. I want that to be always authentically myself.”
In 2018, Limón’s most recent collection of poems, “The Carrying,” was released and received the National Book Critics Circle Award for Poetry. She is also a 2020 recipient of the Guggenheim Fellowship, an award that acknowledges those who have demonstrated “exceptional creative ability in the arts.”
Limón lives in Lexington, Kentucky, and works in the Queens University of Charlotte Low Residency MFA program. Her untitled sixth manuscript is currently in development.
“It’s a different book, it's very much in the natural world,” Limón said. “The subject of [the book] is ‘What is it to be?’ and I think it’s a bit of a different book, in that sense. Maybe a little quieter. I’m a little nervous, but I’m excited.”
On June 10, Limón will be the keynote speaker at the UW School of Drama’s 2021 graduation ceremony. After a tumultuous, fully remote year of Zoom classes and distance learning, Limón will speak on the concepts of ongoingness, flexibility, and openness to change.
“I think that one of the things that I want to address is how the human capacity has more resilience than we think it does,” Limón said. “As artists, we learn that the tools can change, and we can be flexible with that.”
