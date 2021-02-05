Local sustainable fashion brand Akala Clothing launches debut collection and discusses founding principles

When Ashley Klein was growing up in the Midwest, recycling and composting were foreign concepts. But in 2017, when she began dreaming of what would one day become Akala Clothing, Klein felt a responsibility to combine her love for fashion with her desire to help the planet.
The fashion industry is a major contributor to the climate crisis, producing 10% of global carbon emissions. The United Nations estimates that every second, enough waste from excess textiles is produced to fill a garbage truck, which either goes to landfills or is burned. On top of that, clothing production has doubled since 2000; people are buying more garments on average but keeping them for shorter amounts of time.
Aware of these growing impacts, Klein began to envision her brand through the lens of sustainability and the mind of a consumer. While browsing at stores advertised as being sustainable, she noticed that many of the items were trendy and would quickly go out of style. The pieces also weren’t size-inclusive, meaning that the clothes were only available to people who fit a certain body type.
In 2019, Klein founded Akala Clothing. The brand name is a combination of her initials, AK, and Los Angeles, the company’s manufacturing location. The Seattle-based company launched its first collection prior to this past holiday season.
Klein aims to tackle the issues that arise at each point of a garment’s life cycle, prioritizing versatility, timeless style, and size inclusivity. When it comes to sustainability, Klein said, “I didn't want to cut any corners or just do one thing and then say I was sustainable. I really wanted to put my all into it.”
Her debut collection consists of soft neutrals and muted jewel-toned fabrics (98% of which are plant-derived), gentle textures, thoughtful details, and simple, chic designs. The majority of the pieces are designed to be worn in multiple ways, with versatile features like a reversible neckline or a removable belt. This kind of versatility lengthens the lifespan of the piece, allowing for flexibility as the customer’s body, needs, and preferences change over time.
The garments are made in a small-batch developing process that guarantees fair treatment and above-minimum wage pay for all workers. Klein is also committed to ensuring proper safety measures to protect workers from exposure to COVID-19.
According to Klein, Akala Clothing expresses the possibility for joy to live in your closet while knowing that each piece was made responsibly.
“I love that it’s a brand by women for women,” Megan Erwin, a customer of Akala who credits the brand with helping to expand her environmental consciousness, said. “[Klein] puts elements into her design that she knows women look for — for example, pockets in dresses.”
The educational component of Klein’s brand supports her commitment to inclusivity. Klein strives to demystify the confusion that can accompany environmental issues. She also hopes to invite more people into the sustainable fashion community by providing transparency that ensures customers understand what’s behind the creation of each product they purchase.
While Klein believes that everyone deserves to have clothes that make them feel great, she also acknowledges the overall lack of accessibility in fashion, particularly sustainable fashion, due to high costs. She is regularly brainstorming ways to reduce the costs incurred by consumers without having to cut corners on her brand’s commitments to sustainability and fair wages for workers.
Addressing these concerns is something that is deeply personal to Klein.
“I used to be in a very tough spot, where I was buying $8 clothes off the H&M sale rack because I needed something to put on my body,” Klein said. “We have a responsibility as an industry to figure out how to make sustainable clothing more accessible.”
This year Klein plans to expand her size range even further and produce a spring collection optimized for the work-from-home lifestyle. For more information on the brand, visit the Akala Clothing website.
Reach writer Isabella Brown at arts@dailyuw.com.
