Time to pick up a book

Editor’s note: “Read or Be Red Square” is a weekly series that features book recommendations from members of the UW community. Each article is set to a common theme, such as revival or spontaneity, with suggestions to follow.
Be honest and tell the truth. Take all the shame and regret of your failures resting upon your heavy shoulders and ask yourself: When is the last time you read a book?
How long has that one title your friend recommended been languished, abandoned, and alone in the notes app on your phone, decaying alongside the movie and music recommendations that you’ll likely not even give a fighting chance? How many times have your parents pointed out that “You never read anymore,” or how “When you were younger, you were always reading, but now you’re always on that phone”?
Your mom is right, it’s time to grow up. You’re too old for TikTok and not politically stunted enough for Twitter; you can’t go anywhere to take interesting Instagram photos anyway; Facebook is a social media landfill; and your Soundcloud career is going nowhere. Pick up a book.
Don’t just pick up a random book off some shelf and don’t read your friend’s bum or untailored recommendations. Instead, come here, to “Read or Be Red Square” — a new series centered around weekly themes that will feature reading suggestions from members of the UW community.
Each week, you’ll find a book recommendation or two from the best, brightest, funniest, and most interesting (if I do say so myself) of the UW’s students, faculty, and staff. Sources include, but are not limited to: the highest rated professors on campus, Division I athletics coordinators, professors with unique course materials, and student leadership. Throughout spring quarter, this series will span as much of the UW as any freshman orientation event could hope to.
“Read or Be Red Square” will not only offer a plethora of book recommendations, but illustrate the interests of the UW’s vibrant, multifaceted community. Come back (for a quick read) each week to expand your reading list and learn more about how and why these books were chosen by some remarkable campus contributors.
