DANCE 345 emphasizes the plurality of dance history

From ballroom to Tik Tok, the course “Boogie, Break, Blues: American Popular & Social Dance Histories” examines the evolution of social and popular dances in the 20th and 21st centuries, as well as their connections to race, class, and gender roles.
The course is offered under DANCE 345: Contemporary Dance History, which historically has focused on concert and modern dance history. However, professor Juliet McMains, who conceptualized and is now teaching this new course, has centered the material on social dance histories.
“I think it’s a strong political statement — social and popular dances, which are often considered in the hierarchies of the past as the dance of the common people, not high art,” McMains said. “They've historically not been included in institutions of higher learning and these formal ways.”
According to McMains, “social dances” are those created by communities, rather than by institutions or a designated choreographer. They are usually learned informally through community practice and performed without a set boundary between participant and observer, in contrast to concert dances that take place on theater stages.
The 20th century, the focus of the course, brought radical changes and introduced ideals of self-determination and individualism during the Progressive Era. In response, social dances shifted from group cohesion to individual couples and solo performances. Concurrently, competitive and performance-style versions evolved from the continued appropriation of dances created by African Americans.
For example, the quick movements of swing dance, an upbeat style characterized by spins and lifts, can be attributed to the jazz styles created by enslaved African Americans to preserve cultural identity.
“There are a lot of social dances and popular dances that people just see and they don't really understand the background of it,” current DANCE 345 student and physiology and dance major Gracie Nguyen said. “[Swing] is so fast. Upon seeing it, you wouldn't be able to understand what it is and that this dance was something that was taken and appropriated and assimilated to Western culture.”
Currently, the class structure consists of a short lecture followed by discussions, and students are assigned weekly readings and written responses. Students also partake in weekly synchronous dance labs, held on Fridays, where they have the opportunity to learn and showcase steps from different dance styles.
According to McMains, around half of the students taking the course are dance majors, while others may be taking a dance course for the first time. Formal dance experience is not required to participate, and McMains emphasizes that social and popular dances can be accessible to anyone.
“I think [the course] can also be valuable to someone that's really into political science or social justice issues because this class will touch on [those things],” nutrition and dance major Agi Elman said. “And if you want to broaden your horizons and incorporate art with race, social, and economic issues, you could take this class.”
For their first assignment, students wrote about their personal dance history, reflecting on their own participation in social and popular dance and how it relates to their cultural history, family history, and racial and gender identities. For example, Elman, who is classically trained, grew up performing “The Nutcracker,” a ballet production that is typically performed around Christmas.
“It's something that's always been really valuable and important to me,” Elman said. “But as I've learned more about it, it actually comes from some very problematic roots. Having my personal dance experience allows me to push my education, ideas, and opinions on dance, and I think it's a positive thing.”
Ultimately, McMains believes that being educated about dance can empower students and shift systems of oppression.
“It's about recognizing how they're being indoctrinated into a system,” McMains said. “A really racist system, and being able to say, ‘Actually, I want to make a different choice now.’”
