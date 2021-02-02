Remembering the Seven Gables Theatre

In the spring of 2017, I sent a resume to the Seven Gables Theatre looking for easy summer work behind a concessions stand. After a month with no response, the theater announced it was closing “for refurbishment,” but as it happened, this neighborhood flagship never opened its doors again.
After three years of sitting vacant, the Seven Gables Theatre burned down last December. An iconic location known for screening independent cinema, the building represented Seattle’s ties to the avant-garde and foreign films.
I spoke with a few people about their connections to the Seven Gables and learned how special the cinematic landmark was to former employees, movie-goers, and other members of the Seattle community.
“They were able to embody the weird, late ‘90s early 2000s vibe that AMCs or Regal Cinemas don’t,” Rebecca Gross, a UW alum and previous editor-in-chief for The Daily, said. “What I mainly remember is that I was really close to the screen and it was really intense.”
Gross said that once quarantine is over and restrictions are lifted, going back to movie theaters may feel weird and uncomfortable. If anything, small, independent cinemas like the Seven Gables might’ve been a familiar place that people felt safe visiting.
“[With the loss of the Seven Gables], the Seattle cinema landscape is that much quieter,” Beth Barrett, the artistic director for the Seattle International Film Festival, wrote in an email. “With its surprise upper lobby and unique murals, it was a true neighborhood arthouse cinema beloved across many communities.”
I also spoke with Juliana DeFilippis, a previous employee of the Guild 45th Theatre, a sister location of the Seven Gables under Landmark Theatres. DeFilippis sometimes picked up shifts at the Seven Gables when it was still in operation and remembers it being a “gorgeous building.”
“The theater itself actually had a chandelier that would go into the ceiling as the show started,” Defilippis said. “I always thought that was really cool. It was definitely not being taken care of … [but] it definitely had a lot of charm.”
DeFilippis told me that after a change in staffing, employees were left with no manager and struggled with building upkeep and the branding and promotion of the theaters. For DeFilippis and her coworkers, the closures weren’t a surprise, but still carried a disappointing sting.
“This was a building where we would stay late after hours and watch movies together as a staff,” DeFilippis said. “We would go to the offices between the Guild’s two buildings and drink, and then go back to the theater and have popcorn, so it was really … it was like ‘this is our home.’”
Smaller theaters can certainly have a home-like feel to them. The close and often squeaky seats combined with a more run-down interior make the movie-going experience more communal than that of a larger theater. Oftentimes, chain theaters are newer or have a posher atmosphere, which may limit the connections formed with the local community and fail to expose moviegoers to foreign or independent films.
“It had a lot of history in it, you could tell by being there,” DeFilippis said. “People came there to enjoy art and culture … being able to overhear things people said about the film … it’s not something you hear a lot in Seattle all the time since people are pretty closed off.”
DeFilippis can’t help but wonder what the Seven Gables might have continued offering and contributing to the U-District had it not met such an untimely end.
“It’s pretty hard to know that it wasn’t given the chance to be a place for the Seattle community to talk about culture and films,” DeFilippis said.
Reach Cartoons Editor Elijah Pasco at arts@dailyuw.com. Instagram: @the_campus_sketcher
