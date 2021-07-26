UW alum and singer-songwriter Tinsley releases ‘Heart Attack’

The phrase “everything happens for a reason” describes the underlying sentiment of singer-songwriter Tinsley’s music. The breakup of a long-term relationship after college brought Tinsley to a fork in the road — remain upset or grow and blossom into the talented musician she always wanted to be. Tinsley’s first song, “In Bloom,” captures the essence of her decision to let what should have been a devastating event become the moment she decided to break out of her shell. Since then, Tinsley transformed into a musician known throughout Seattle for her original take on ‘80s pop.
Olivia Tinsley, a UW alum who performs under her last name, released a new single with producer Justin Hartinger called “Heart Attack;” the song, on most music streaming platforms July 16, was followed by a live performance at Seattle’s Barboza venue the following evening.
Tinsley’s work takes inspiration from Taylor Swift’s earlier records that paint a picture of her pursuit of love, and likewise, of love lost. Tinsley sought to make connections in the industry after breaking into the Seattle music scene, and met several well-known producers, including Jake Crocker.
“[Crocker] had watched some of my videos and said that he had this song that he was working on, and he thought that my voice might be a good fit for it,” Tinsley said. “That was the first time I worked with a producer.”
After her first collaboration with Crocker, in which Tinsley wrote the lyrics to his existing instrumental, she continued to work with Crocker and other producers before performing live for the first time with Crocker at the U-District’s Neptune Theatre.
“From there, I continued to work with Jake in his studio, and we started writing a ton of songs together because we worked really well together,” Tinsley said.
The opportunity to gain experience from Crocker allowed Tinsley to learn and evolve as an artist, leading her to land a spot at the 2018 Capitol Hill Block Party.
“I also felt major imposter syndrome, like, ‘Do I deserve to be doing this because I’m so new?’” Tinsley said, recalling her start in music.
Even through moments of self doubt, Tinsley remembered the hard work she had put into each and every song she worked on with Crocker and other producers.
“But at the same time, I wrote the songs that he was playing, and I sang them,” Tinsley said.
The supportive Seattle music community contributed to Tinsley’s positive self-realization, as she continued to work with other producers, including Hartinger, who she began collaborating with in 2019.
Tinsley also offered advice for UW students, particularly graduating seniors, who are apprehensive of the future.
“It’s almost like you freeze; [it’s] paralyzing to be in this state because your whole life has been planned out for you since kindergarten, like everything has been to get to college,” Tinsley said. “Then once you’re in college and it’s nearing the end, that is a scary feeling … [but it’s] really exciting because you have the opportunity to create your dream life.”
Tinsley, who gained traction after graduating college in a field completely different from her major, emphasized that success only comes with the bravery of putting yourself out there.
“I think the biggest thing that helped me, from a music perspective, was to just try or start somewhere,” Tinsley said. “For me, that was committing to myself that I was actually going to try to pursue that dream of mine.”
