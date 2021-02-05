Three Dollar Bill Cinema organizes short film “Black Queer-story Month” program

There’s serious power in seeing yourself depicted on screen. Films are not just vehicles for self-expression — they’re perhaps the best outlet for self-reflection ever created. Anyone can see a part of themselves in a character if the circumstances align, and if that character just happens to look and act like the viewer, it can make them feel seen in a way that’s unmatchable in other forms of art.
This February, Seattle’s Three Dollar Bill Cinema will celebrate short films from the Black queer community. “Black Queer-story Month” — presented in collaboration with the Seattle Black Film Festival and Black Cinema Collective — will feature films that showcase and articulate the historical and contemporary “realities of Black queer identities,” according to the program description. The virtual film festival, organized by the queer film and media-centered Three Dollar Bill Cinema to commemorate Black History Month, offers a slate of artistic projects that center the voices of Black queer creatives.
“We have recently launched monthly programming, which we created to be able to continue to provide queer film representation throughout the year, and highlight different intersections of the queer community,” Maddy Szmidt, programs and operations coordinator at Three Dollar Bill Cinema, said.
Director Juel D. Lane, whose dance-film debut “Touch and Agree” is featured in the festival,said the idea for the film stemmed from his experience in a relationship gone sour. A lack of communication between two partners led Lane to craft a universal love story that speaks volumes about the ways we communicate — ironically, it features no dialogue.
“I was like, ‘I have to challenge myself in a way, where this story is my story, but it's a lot of people's stories,’” Lane said. “So I wanted to make it universal without shying away from who I am.”
“Touch and Agree” will be available Feb. 5-7.
The short film program will also feature a slew of other hits from past festivals hosted by the Three Dollar Bill Cinema. Robin Cloud’s “2 Dollars” is a workplace comedy about a masculine-of-center artist trapped in an obnoxious corporate environment, while Banzi Mavuso’s “Gang 888” follows a group of lesbians who form a gang to fight toxic masculinity on the streets of Johannesburg. Additionally, Tourmaline and Sasha Wortzel’s “Happy Birthday Marsha!” is a hyper-stylized exploration of the life of activist Marsha P. Johnson prior to the impact she had on the Stonewall riots.
“I think that part of what is so cool about this program is that these are filmmakers who have been historically underrepresented to a huge degree,” Szmidt said. “I think that these films are all so beautiful and tell such different stories as well. They sort of give a range of representation for a group that has been shut out from cinema for a very long time.”
From now until Feb. 15, those interested can purchase tickets that provide online access to an array of short films. To ensure everyone can enjoy the programming without having to consider budget constraints, the Three Dollar Bill Cinema is offering a sliding-scale model for all ticket prices, ranging from $5-$25.
“We're a nonprofit [so] we want to be able to showcase the filmmakers and give people that amazing feeling of seeing themselves on screen,” Szmidt said.
This isn’t to suggest that people who are comfortable purchasing more expensive tickets shouldn’t contribute. The cinema will also be donating 15% of the event proceeds to the WA Black Trans Task Force, a community organization which provides resources to Seattle- and Tacoma-based Black trans folx.
A limited number of free tickets can also be reserved for members of the Black queer community. For more details, contact Szmidt at maddy@threedollarbillcinema.org.
