Planting seeds of optimism

Around this time last year, UW Farm manager Perry Acworth was fighting for permission from university administrators to allow her student staff members to return to work. The discontinuation of normal campus operations in March 2020 left Acworth and the farm’s sole AmeriCorps volunteer to single-handedly complete all the work typically done by several hundred student service learners and community volunteers. Regardless of global turmoil, seeds were sprouting and needed tending.
Thankfully for Acworth, the university approved her safety plan to resume full operations in May 2020, allowing the four student staff members to return as critical workers the following month. Nearly a year has passed since the farm last welcomed volunteers, but operations have continued to plow ahead under the farm’s skeleton crew.
With promising vaccine news on the horizon, and recognition from the university of the farm’s essential role in combating food insecurity, Acworth and her student staff feel optimistic for the coming growing season.
Three student staff will join the farm in spring quarter for the start of the 2021 growing season, and in-person service learning will resume through the program on the environment’s ENVIR 240: Urban Farm course. Groups of 15 volunteers — capped at 30 — will visit the farm for an overnight field trip. There, they’ll put the knowledge they learned from asynchronous lectures on food production in urban settings, soil growing techniques, and pest control into practice.
Naomi von Ruden, a student staff member throughout the 2020 growing season, had never worked on a farm in an official capacity before beginning her job. Thrown into a new environment with more tasks to complete than those in the same position before her, von Ruden initially found herself overwhelmed.
“I think the farm team did a really good job staying positive and optimistic,” von Ruden said. “[It] was a really energetic team.”
She also appreciated the opportunity to get hands-on with the food itself and engage with the natural cycles of the environment. Peppers, for example, need hot temperatures to thrive.
“There is so much to learn throughout the season because as the seasons change on the farm, the tasks that you’re doing each day change,” von Ruden said. “In the spring, you’re getting the land ready and your plant starts growing. Later in the fall, you’re getting the farm ready to go to sleep for the winter.”
For students curious about the intersections of local food production, culture, social justice, and public health, the UW Farm has offered experiential learning opportunities through service learning and the Dirty Dozen RSO since its founding by students and faculty in 2006. But the farm’s dual role of educating students and alleviating food insecurity became abundantly clear in 2020.
Between flour shortages, increased demand at food banks, and the rise of social media-driven mutual aid networks, this past year highlighted the importance of strengthening local food systems. The urban farm, which today sprawls over 1.5 acres at the Center for Urban Horticulture and Mercer Court, played a central role in the broader UW community’s efforts throughout 2020 to recommit itself to the principles of slow food.
“One of the incredible things that I learned was there was an elderly population really plugged into the [Community Supported Agriculture],” Acworth said. “When you do not, cannot, or should not go to the supermarket [because] you're in a high-risk population, people chose the UW Farm as the safest route for access to highly perishable vegetables.”
In previous years, the farm offered around 100 Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) shares while also donating produce to the UW Pantry and selling goods to UW Dining. But with the on-campus resident population drastically reduced, the farm seized the opportunity to meet increased community demand for a safer alternative to the often anxiety-inducing experience of in-person grocery shopping.
Despite operating with fewer staff and volunteers, the farm expanded their CSA program to 141 shares and increased the volume of their donations to the UW Student Pantry and the University District Food Bank. Acworth estimates that at least 30% of the 2020 CSA members were first-time participants in direct producer-to-consumer programs. Reflecting the UW Farm’s mission of facilitating hyper-local relationships to food, every CSA shareholder lived or worked within a 10-mile radius of the farm.
Given the farm’s safety constraints — which paid off, seeing as no one on the team contracted COVID-19 — fewer farm staff handled the communication with a larger pool of community shareholders. But this did allow staff to deepen their relationships with the broader UW community — a trend Acworth hopes continues through this summer and long after.
“We started to really connect with this sort of new population ... alumni, non[-alumni], and neighbors,” Acworth said. “You're investing in this neighborhood that's actually around the farm, so we became more connected to the immediate neighborhood.”
They also formed a new partnership with FareStart, a local nonprofit that offers food industry job training and support services while alleviating food insecurity. Eager not to waste perishable, nutritious food in the absence of sales to UW Dining, the farm donated fresh produce to FareStart, for the organization to transform into prepared meals for schools and community support centers like homeless shelters.
By the end of the 2020 growing season in November, the farm had packed 1,516 boxes containing over 12,128 pounds — or over 6 tons, the weight of an adult elephant — of groceries for hundreds of families and students.
They don’t plan to slow down either. The farm’s CSA sold out in record time last year, as did the summer and peak season CSAs for 2021. In addition to continuing to support the UW Pantry, Acworth hopes that the farm can reinvigorate its partnership with UW Dining. Eyeing the prospect of classes returning to campus in the fall, the farm aims to increase student access to local, organic produce through sales at the District Market.
For students looking to contribute to the farm’s efforts and learn more about local food production, Acworth recommends enrolling in the spring Urban Farm course or browsing the farm website for summer internships, which range from informatics to nutrition analysis.
In lieu of in-person workshops, the UW Farm and the Center for Urban Horticulture are also working to expand their remote education offerings through YouTube videos and online seminars like “What's Wrong with My Houseplant?” on March 17.
Reach writer Estey Chen at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @esteychen
