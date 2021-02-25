‘Singles’: The film that introduced Seattle — and its music — to the world

Editor's note: Real Thing: A Sonic History of Seattle is a bi-weekly series looking back on hallmark performances and artist releases in our region.
“I’m taking engineering at U of W,” a minor character says in an opening scene of the 1992 film “Singles.” “U-Dub,” Linda (played by Kyra Sedgwick) corrects. “That’s what people call it here.”
“Singles” is one of the few major films to depict the “Queen City,” and one of even fewer in which Seattle is central to the film’s cinematic style and character. Directed by Cameron Crowe, “Singles”follows a group of 20-something residents of a Seattle apartment building through their interconnected, and mostly unsuccessful, efforts to find love. Their lives are also intertwined with the blossoming Seattle music scene.
The film relies heavily on symbols to produce its depiction of Seattle — jars of coffee beans, early computers, flannel shirts, and, of course, the Space Needle crowd the frame. Mentions of SoDo and I-5’s horrendous backups pop up amid dialogue as well.
As Seattle residents, are we simply conditioned to fixate on these elements, eager to identify any fabrications and inaccuracies, or is Crowe’s depiction of Seattle as accurate as it could be? After all, Pacific Northwest culture is mostly artificial, constantly fluctuating, and heavily dependent on the perceptions of outsiders. Maybe “Singles” offers us the vision of Seattle we deserve.
Unlike 1993’s “Sleepless in Seattle” — which used Seattle as a territorial backwater to juxtapose against the more civilized and sensible East Coast — “Singles” portrays Seattle with compassion, romance, and some degree of complexity.
Crowe drew inspiration from Woody Allen’s “Manhattan” and Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing” to create a film that’s focused on capturing the civic identity and social character of a particular city.
With shots of Gas Works Park, newspaper stands in Pioneer Square, and the UW waterfront — thankfully, shown in more than obviously artificial rain (scowling at “Sleepless in Seattle” here) — it’s easy to become distracted with the excitement of trying to identify every “landmark” location in the film.
As it turns out, Crowe moved to Seattle in the late ‘80s, and conceived of and filmed “Singles” shortly before Nirvana’s “Nevermind” soared to the top of the charts, quickly launching Seattle into the national spotlight. “Singles” shows the Seattle scene as still undiscovered but buzzing with anticipation.
Warner Brothers initially hesitated to release the film, but quickly reversed course when grunge exploded with popularity. Even then, executives wanted to title the film “Come as You Are,” after the hit Nirvana song, to ensure even greater commercial appeal. Crowe refused, insisting on releasing the film with its original title.
Executives also wanted to create a television spinoff centered on a group of Generation Xers whose friendship is physically linked by the courtyard of their mutual apartment building. Crowe resisted here as well, but executives proceeded anyway, altering a few details and eventually creating the generation-defining sitcom “Friends.”
Seattle aside, the film’s plot itself is enjoyable to watch but not particularly unique. Nonetheless, Crowe and the cast capture the imperfections of romance and uncertainty of adult life quite well.
The greatest failure of the film is that it doesn’t embrace Seattle’s music enough. Grunge serves as too much of a backdrop, a motif — just like coffee beans and the Space Needle — against which the unfortunately underwhelming plot is framed.
One of the greatest appeals of the film is the character Cliff, played by Matt Dillon, and his perfectly titled band, Citizen Dick, whose other members are portrayed by Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Stone Gossard, and Jeff Ament. With a blend of indifference and seriousness, the fictional group encapsulates many of the characteristics familiar to the “Seattle Sound” and its innovators. It’s just a shame we don’t get to see more of them.
The film also features a live recording of Alice in Chains at the Desoto nightclub as well as an appearance by Soundgarden. The official soundtrack includes “State of Love and Trust,” a powerful Pearl Jam song never included on subsequent albums, music by Mother Love Bone, and debut solo material from the Replacements’ Paul Westerbergs.
