UW alum George Tsutakawa’s art on display at Seattle Art Museum

George Tsutakawa was born in 1910 in Capitol Hill, Seattle before returning to Japan at the age of seven to live with his grandmother. At 17 years old, however, Tsutakawa’s fervor for the arts began to receive his father’s scorn and Tsutakawa was “banished” back to Seattle where he would study art at the UW. Despite his father’s expectations, Tsutakawa’s passion for art would transform the landscape of Seattle as his sculptures and paintings spread throughout the city.
Now, Tsutakawa’s work is ubiquitous; even without a visit to the Seattle Art Museum (SAM) exhibition, it is highly likely that anyone walking the streets of Seattle has seen at least one of Tsutakawa’s heralded sculptures or fountains. Any UW student who has stepped into the fifth and sixth floors of the Allen School likely noticed several sumi-e, or Japanese-style ink paintings, depicting mountain ranges.
While the work of artists like Tsutakawa are now fixtures of Pacific Northwest heritage, SAM’s ongoing show, “Northwest Modernism: Four Japanese Americans,” highlights the multimedia art by four well-known artists. The show opened March 20 on the third floor of the SAM with no current end date and features Tsutakawa’s work alongside that of Kenjiro Nomura, Kamekichi Tokita, and Paul Horiuchi.
The artists — issei (first-generation Japanese Americans) and nisei (second-generation Japanese Americans) — were unique in seamlessly melding the influences of their lives in Japan and the United States following the devastation of World War II. Tsutakawa, for example, did not seriously delve into sumi-e until the 1950s.
Gerard Tsutakawa, George Tsutakawa’s son, who followed in his father’s legacy to create several sculptures in the Pacific Northwest, spoke to George’s work and history at the UW.
“Sumi [paintings] were inspired by interactions with other artists, especially Mark Tobey,” Gerard Tsutakawa said.
Gerard Tsutakawa noted several parties his father hosted with other artists — including those with work displayed in the SAM exhibit — where they painted sumi-e.
“My father was my biggest influence,” Gerard Tsutakawa said when recalling his father’s interactions and his own artwork.
Gerard Tsutakawa also noted his father’s work as a professor at the UW and his role in inspiring other artists in the area.
“My father was a great teacher,” Gerard Tsutakawa said.
George Tsutakawa’s legacy lives through the ongoing artistic endeavors of his son and other artists who were influenced by his work. Many of the artists, including George Tsutakawa and his son, have been featured in exhibits in the Henry Art Gallery, the Wing Luke Museum (where Gerard Tsutakawa’s sculptures are currently on display), and other shows throughout the Pacific Northwest.
Reservations to see the show at SAM and other exhibits are available for purchase at a discounted student rate.
Reach writer Julie Emory at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JulieEmory2
