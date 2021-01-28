Spanish Castle magic: The crossroads of Seattle music

Editor's note: Real Thing: A Sonic History of Seattle is a bi-weekly series looking back on hallmark performances and artist releases in our region.
If a crossroads of Seattle music ever existed, the Spanish Castle Ballroom likely deserves the title — even if the storied roadhouse stood in Des Moines, halfway between Seattle and Tacoma. A strong argument could be made for Sub Pop’s recording studios, the Paramount Theatre, or any of the other historic venues actually located in the Seattle metropolitan area. But a closer look at the Castle’s nearly 40-year run and the dozens of Pacific Northwest artists that frequented its stage makes it clear that the Spanish Castle Ballroom deserves the honor.
The Castle existed at a literal crossroads at the junction of the Kent-Des Moines Road and Old Highway 99, the long-forgotten artery that once connected the Puget Sound region from south to north. The Castle’s founders sought to circumvent Prohibition laws and the prying eyes of the City of Seattle (public dancing was illegal) by situating the Castle on what was then unincorporated county land.
This eye-catching, neon-adorned Moorish fortress drew large crowds almost immediately after its opening in 1931. Patrons gathered to dance their hearts away, legally, to the big band roar of the Frankie Roth Orchestra.
A variety of local and regional artists graced the Castle’s stage over the next few decades; some were completely obscure, others achieved relative fame but failed to earn an enduring legacy, and a few became household names. Almost all played a defining role in shaping the Seattle music scene and created reverberations in rock music that echoed generations beyond their prime, and are even distinguishable today — if you know where to listen.
The Sonics, for example — a bold, raw, and deafening quintet from Tacoma — never gained national success, but developed an impressive reputation in Seattle. They were eventually cited as major influences of Nirvana and Mudhoney.
The Fabulous Wailers, not to be confused with Bob Marley’s outfit, recognized the financial promise of the upcoming Seattle World’s Fair and cut a live record at the Castle in 1961 as a promotional tool.
While The Amazing Aztecs never went very far, their talented singer and keyboardist, Merrilee Rush, caught the attention of the Castle’s patrons and went on to record the hit single “Angel of the Morning,” which reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1968.
The Kingsmen frequently made the haul from Portland, Oregon, to the Castle to blast their unbelievable hit “Louie Louie,” the so-called world’s most famous rock song that launched an FBI obscenity investigation into the slurred, nearly unintelligible lyrics.
The sounds of ‘50s and ‘60s teenage “garage” rock might sound crude, repetitive, and unimaginative to modern listeners, but teenagers at the time certainly didn’t object — 2,000 of them routinely thrashed to the choppy rock of the Castle.
Young Jimi Hendrix loved the scene so much he visited the Castle countless times between 1957 and 1961, sitting in with whatever bands would let him. He later memorialized his fondness for the venue in “Spanish Castle Magic,” released on his 1967 album “Axis: Bold as Love.”
Unfortunately, in 1961, three teenage girls were hit by a passing automobile while trying to cross Highway 99, somewhat dampening the Castle’s rosy glow; bulldozers razed the venue seven years later.
The aggressive, energetic style of these Pacific Northwest bands differed from the cheerful bops produced by many popular bands of the era, and it’s likely that their boldness influenced San Francisco’s revolutionary psychedelic rockers of the late ‘60s.
This week’s playlist includes studio recordings by the Castle regulars, as well as selections from the Wailers’ 1961 live album and a crude 1964 live recording of “Louie Louie” from the Castle. Even though Hendrix might not have incinerated a guitar atop the Castle’s stage, a couple of his live recordings from elsewhere are included as well.
Reach writer Henry Zing at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ZingHenry
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.