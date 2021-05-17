Anne Focke Award honors Asian American activist and journalist Ron Chew

Ron Chew is the 2021 recipient of the Anne Focke Arts Leadership Award, an achievement sponsored by the School of Art + Art History + Design. The annual award, presented May 14, honors an individual who has significantly contributed to the fields of art, art history, and design, and the selection process is coordinated by a sub-committee of the school’s advisory board and other Northwest arts professionals.
“I would hope that it serves as a quiet honor for those selected who have made such a difference in the arts community,” Jamie Walker, the current director of the School of Art + Art History + Design, said.
A lifelong Seattleite, Chew’s parents were both immigrants who arrived in Seattle during the period of Chinese exclusion and worked in the service and garment industries in Chinatown-International District and Pioneer Square. Having learned the experiences of his parents’ coworkers who also immigrated during the exclusion period, Chew developed a desire to document and share those stories, eventually deciding to pursue writing.
After graduating from Franklin High School, he attended the UW, intending to major in editorial journalism, and wrote for The Daily. At The Daily, he applied to be a news editor, but the position was offered to a white non-applicant. In response, Chew filed a formal complaint citing the paper’s discriminatory hiring processes.
Chew was vindicated in the final lawsuit, but he chose to leave the university in 1975, delaying the completion of his degree. For the next 13 years, he would work as a reporter and editor for the International Examiner, an Asian American community newspaper based in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District.
Covering social and political issues within the Asian community, such as health care and workers’ rights, he was recruited by Betty Luke Kan, the younger sister of the Pacific Northwest’s first Asian public officer Wing Chong Luke, to work at the Wing Luke Museum as its director.
“Journalism is about storytelling, and I [saw the work at] the museum as an opportunity to also tell stories,” Chew said. “Looking at the past, with my journalism background, I really saw the museum as a gallery place to showcase stories, to have conversation, and talk about issues of what's happening here and now in the community.”
At the time, the museum was “a static place that was more about displaying objects in a gallery,” Chew said, and was also facing financial difficulties. As the new director, he transformed the museum’s approach to visitor engagement and exhibitions, implementing a community-based model. Most notably, Chew organized the 1992 exhibition on Japanese American incarceration.
“The idea is that, rather than rely on subject experts who have studied this particular field, you rely on community elders and student activists to create your exhibitions from,” Chew said. “I'm a firm believer in us telling our own stories. I don't think there's any greater authority than those who have lived through experiences and can share them with some poignant accuracy.”
Another curated exhibit focused on the stories of Asian American women in Seattle’s garment industry, which Chew’s mother was a part of. The idea emerged from the publicity of the conditions of overseas sweatshop labor.
“We had that issue here in Seattle, because a lot of the women in our community work in the very same industry, and that history was not appreciated,” Chew said. “[The exhibits] were about taking social justice issues and then developing them in an arts arena, which was the museum.”
Chew also launched a successful $23 million capital campaign for the Wing Luke’s renovation and relocation, expanding its role as a cultural center emphasizing oral histories within the community.
“He understood how important a particular agency could actually be to the region,” Seattle-based artist Barbara Earl Thomas said. “He saw that before even the people supporting it could see it.”
Following the campaign’s success, Chew returned to the UW as a community scholar-in-residence, later serving as the executive director of the International Community Health Services Foundation, a health care provider for AAPI immigrants and other underserved populations. Chew currently serves on the International Examiner’s board of directors and continues to advise organizations on fundraising projects and diversity issues.
More recently, Chew has published a memoir, “My Unforgotten Seattle,” which profiles family members and workers who arrived in the United States during the period of Chinese exclusion, and also documents the contributions of AAPI community leaders of his generation.
At its core, Chew said, the book reveals the changing nature of Seattle and the generational shifts within the Asian American community — prior to the model minority stereotype, there was the Chinese Exclusion Act and the generations that had to immigrate illegally, facing poor working conditions, low wages, and racial violence.
In the virtual celebration of the 2021 Anne Focke Award, Thomas honored Chew’s many achievements as an activist, journalist, and writer.
“I can't think of Seattle, or this region, without thinking about Ron Chew,” Thomas said.
