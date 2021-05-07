Translations: Seattle Transgender Film Festival delivers virtual lineup of cutting-edge stories

What comes to mind when you think of transgender films? Filmmaking is often an expensive commodification of art, and most people tend to only see films that have been mass-marketed under million-dollar budgets. Depictions of trans stories don’t typically make their way to major audiences, and when they do, they tend to provide a narrow view of trans people and experiences.
From May 6 through 9, Three Dollar Bill Cinema — a Seattle nonprofit organization that, according to their website, “fosters deeper community engagement by showcasing queer film programing, educational experiences, and social dialogue” — will host a massive catalog of cutting-edge films celebrating trans lives. Translations: Seattle Transgender Film Festival, which has run annually since 2005, is returning this month for its second completely virtual edition. This year, the program includes 52 unique shorts and feature films that center on trans experiences, in addition to Q&As with featured filmmakers and a queer and trans filmmaker networking hour.
“These are the people who are, you know, pushing the boundaries [and are] some very up-and-coming filmmakers,” Maddy Szmidt, programs and operations coordinator for Three Dollar Bill, said. “What we're seeing come out now is a lot less centered on what I like to call the cis gaze, or a fifth audience. It's really just trans people telling their stories how they want them to be told, which I'm really excited to see.”
The festival's entire lineup will be accessible online, and films can be streamed in any order. There are seven feature films being showcased and seven short film categories. The number of shorts alone could constitute another festival, with categories that encompass topics like genre bending, trans joy, QTBIPOC, and politics (one category is called “F*ck F*scism”).
Raymond Rea’s experimental, genre-bending documentary “Put the Brights On” is just one of the many shorts featured in Translations. Shooting on 16mm film in rural Minnesota towns, Rea documents trans subjects living outside of large cities, on reservations and in small towns, to catalogue trans perceptions of the rural-urban binary.
“I often encountered this disbelief among transgender people in Minneapolis, that, you know, any trans people would choose to live any other place aside from the city,” said Rea. “The film was trying to, and I'm hoping successfully does, a lot of myth-busting about rural identity.”
American indie shorts aren’t all that’s available at Translations; in fact, there’s an entire slew of international films. “No Ordinary Man” is a Canadian docu-drama about the life of trans jazz legend Billy Tipton featuring a Q&A with the filmmakers. “My Name is Baghdad''is a Brazillian coming-of-age skater film that follows trans teens in Sao Paulo. Perhaps the star of the festival, though, is “Drama Queen,”a Vietnamese action comedy about a trans stuntwoman forced to compete in a beauty pageant while evading the mob.
After many film festivals reverted to online formats last year, Three Dollar Bill had to quickly adapt its programming. Ultimately, however, this change allowed Translations to expand its reach as a virtual festival. No in-person events means filmmakers can make appearances from wherever they’re located and that anyone in the world can attend from home.
“We're really an international film festival, which is so wild to think because we're a community organization, but we play films and we have filmmakers come to our events from all over the world,” Szmidt said. “Having a virtual festival is really cool because a lot of people wouldn't be able to see all these films if we were doing in-person stuff.”
Tickets for individual films run on a sliding scale from $5 to $35. Reduced price festival passes are also available to students as well as senior citizens, artists, and low-income patrons.
Reach writer Luke Schaefer at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lookassschaefer
