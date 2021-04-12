Jacob Lawrence Gallery accepting applications for 2021 BIPoC Graduate Student Curatorial Fellowship

The art and design world, while a space for experimentation and creativity, has historically been majority-white and exclusionary to people of color. There are ongoing efforts to diversify and uplift marginalized voices in the arts, and the Jacob Lawrence Gallery (JLG) is taking a direct approach by placing the power of art curation in the hands of BIPoC communities.
The annual JLG BIPOC Graduate Student Curatorial Fellowship supports a student in curating their own show to be exhibited over the summer at the JLG. The fellowship also provides mentorship and support for beginning a career as a curator.
This is not the first time that the gallery has showcased student curatorial voices. In early 2020, toward the start of the pandemic, Stefan Gonzales, then a graduate student in the School of Art + Art History + Design, presented their solo exhibition, “Sean Sullivan: Dare to Judge,” online. Additionally, many other graduate students have worked as residents. Their work with the JLG served as inspiration for the fellowship opportunity, now open to all BIPoC graduate students at the UW.
“Previously, the fellowship has functioned on an invitational basis,” Adair Rounthwaite, associate professor of art history and chair of the JLG committee, wrote in an email. “But this year, it’s been opened up through a call to any interested and eligible graduate students on campus, regardless of whether they have studied in the School of Art or not.”
Emily Zimmerman, director and curator of the JLG, explained that student fellows will discover their curatorial style, while also benefiting from a stipend and publicity afforded by the gallery. The students chosen for the fellowship will receive a curating stipend of $800, as well as $1,200 for artist fees.
Kathryn Reyes, a student curatorial intern at the JLG, said that another goal of the fellowship is to ensure that entering graduate students who don’t have curatorial experience feel like they have the resources and mentorship to learn and succeed.
“The art world is very hard to navigate when you are a person who does not have privilege, so having this opportunity helps dismantle that,” Reyes said.
Central to Zimmerman’s vision for the fellowship is elevating BIPoC perspectives in art and providing meaningful guidance on ethical and transparent art curation. The gallery is unique in that it is the only W.A.G.E. (Working Artists and the Greater Economy) gallery in Washington state. To meet this standard, a gallery must provide fair and transparent compensation for all artists who work within the space.
“Over the course of the last four years, I have really tried to move the gallery towards transparency,” Zimmerman said. “We are transparent about the fees that we pay our artists, so it's not that one artist gets a smaller fee and another artist gets a larger fee — it’s across the board.”
For Zimmerman, the aim of the fellowship is to actively work against the exclusivity and competitiveness of art curation. Zimmerman noted that this program is closely in line with the JLG’s dual function as an educational institution and exhibition space.
The application period for the fellowship closes April 15, and the student curatorial exhibition will be on display from June 3 to July 8.
