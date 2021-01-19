Sandra Kroupa: UW Libraries’ book arts and rare books curator — and local legend

I was first introduced to Sandra Kroupa when she came to speak about artists’ books in my class “Writers on Writing,'' taught by Professor Maya Sonenberg. I was so moved by Kroupa’s passion and commitment to her craft that I knew I wanted to speak with her further.
An acquaintance from a past writing class introduced Kroupa to the UW Libraries Special Collections at a time when there were more jobs than people to fill them. Kroupa accepted a position, thinking the job would be short-term and no longer than six months in duration. This was nearly 53 years ago.
Growing up as an army brat meant moving around every couple of years, which proved immensely difficult for Kroupa. Attending and later working at the UW provided her with a sense of stability that she instantly fell in love with.
"When I stepped onto campus, I realized that it was the home I never had,” Kroupa said. “I could honestly tell you that I have not left campus for more than three weeks since I was 17."
Kroupa is the book arts and rare books curator for the libraries, which means that she oversees thousands of titles and acquires new materials for the Special Collections. She introduced me to the concept of artists’ books — “a medium of artistic expression that uses the form or function of ‘book’ as inspiration,” according to the Smithsonian Libraries and Archives’ “Unbound” blog — which many in the field have struggled to accept as “true” books due to the diverse forms that these materials can take on.
Being no stranger to this argument, Kroupa walked me through how she would usually approach someone who demanded to know what makes a book a book.
“Usually what I do if someone is pinning me in the corner, I say ‘OK, we can define a book, but we have to define another word first,’” Kroupa said. “‘You have to give me a definitive, applies-to-everything definition.’ And the person nods, and I say, ‘Music.’ Something may not be music to me, but who the hell am I to say what music is?”
Music can be defined as almost anything, and the same logic applies to artists’ books. Corsets, spools, and salt shakers are just some of the limitless options that artists utilize in their work. According to Kroupa, there are a few key themes that people gravitate toward, including life stories, body image, and social justice issues.
For Kroupa, the best feeling comes from placing a book in someone’s hands that will render them speechless — and if not for the pandemic, that is what she would be doing weekly, sometimes daily.
“There's nothing that drives scholarship more than the real thing,” Kroupa said. “It doesn't matter what your subject is or if it's a person. You can't just look at pictures; it's just not the same. If you want to be a real person and live a pretty long and productive life, I think you've got to get your head out of the sand, [or] wherever you've stuck it. I sort of see that as my role."
At a time when many are struggling with feelings of isolation, creativity can be considered a truly healing medium. Art allows you to express sentiments that sometimes words alone cannot cover. Whatever you feel, there is a piece of art somewhere that may perfectly encapsulate your emotions; if there isn’t, absolutely nothing is stopping you from creating it.
What impacted me the most about artists’ books is what often frustrates others: the lack of strict definitions and consistency as you move from piece to piece. This fluidity within the physicality represents a sort of magic that I’ve only seen encapsulated in these books, which act as vessels to share pain, grief, exuberance, or the millions of feelings in between.
"I think one of the problems of this society as a whole is we tend not to look at people who make creative things that aren't financially viable as important,” Kroupa said. “We are glorifying the technology people who can earn a lot of money by making a new program and selling it for a gazillion dollars. The person who is still hand-setting letterpress type — yes, there's a small group of people, and it's very active and we know each other, but in the greater scheme of things, the average person who you walk past on the street would have no idea what you're talking about.”
A supportive local donor has provided funding for an assistant for Kroupa this year, which will hopefully be an ongoing position. Kat Lewis, who holds a Master of Science in book history and material culture from the University of Edinburgh, is now working with Kroupa to learn more about the UW Special Collections. Lewis joining the team gives Kroupa the hope that her general approach to rare materials and accessibility will be perpetuated, meaning that individuals feel like they can access and experience Special Collections fully.
Kroupa has no intention of retiring anytime soon. She cannot wait to get back to work, where she will once again be able see the tangible impact that these books have on college students and adults alike.
“I'm one of the luckiest people in the world because I fell into [this role],” Kroupa said. “I can't imagine what I would want to do with my life if I had a different choice.”
Reach writer Michelle Austreich at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @djmeezus
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.