Seattle writing hub Hugo House begins 2021 Literary Series: Apocalypse

2020 was a year of biblical proportions. In those trying times, some rose and fought, while others fell and writhed. Hugo House — a Seattle nonprofit center offering classes, programs, and workshops for writers — chose to sing, dance, and write with the launch of its 2021 Literary Series: Apocalypse.
An institution heavily involved in local communities, Hugo House is not only a hub for artists to collaborate, but a home for them to commune and share ideas. However, those involved with Hugo House were not left unscathed by 2020.
But Hugo House chose to embrace these difficulties and now, by all accounts, is thriving.
Rob Arnold, Hugo House events program director and organizer of this year’s literary series, said he wanted to incorporate the feelings regarding obstacles from 2020 in the 2021 series.
“It felt like end times, and I wanted to play with that idea a little bit,” Arnold said. “Not to make light of it, because I think that serious art can come out of a playful engagement of serious topics, but I did want to wink and nudge to the experience we’ve all gone through.”
Arnold described “Apocalypse” as “a series of four linked events where we ask a group of professional artists to compose new work based on a theme.” Hugo House is planning to bring together four musicians, poets, and prose writers and mark them as heralds for the fabled four horsemen of the apocalypse.
The artists will be performing and presenting original works, casting the audience into their own corner of the apocalypse. Laura Da’, artist and poet featured in the upcoming event called “Famine,” said she appreciated the format of the literary series and how it engages attendees.
“The idea is that the artists create the pieces for the reading; they’re presenting new and unpublished work,” Da’ said. “It creates this interesting effect where all these radically different writers and artists riff on these themes, and there ends up being a neat unpredictability that the series relies on. It makes for a really dynamic presentation.”
Each writer, poet, and musician who takes part in the series is given the freedom to express their ideas through unique media and processes.
“I’ve never seen [Arnold] override or even attempt to influence an artist,” Da’ said. “He’s very open to being a learner. There was no mandate or even suggestion from Hugo [House], they just let us go.”
With the exciting prospect of experiencing the apocalypse anew, it may come as a disappointment for some to hear that the events will be held online.
“It’s challenging — we lose a sense of immediacy and a rawness when the performance is coming through a screen,” Amanda Winterhalter, a musician featured in June’s “War” event, said.
Both Winterhalter and Da’ acknowledged the less than ideal circumstances that Hugo House and artists have found themselves in.
“[In a virtual format] you lose the breath of the space … but at this point in time, with the benefit of having done this for a good year now, I think most writers have learned how to compensate for that,” Da’ said.
The digital setting may not be ideal, but in true Hugo House fashion, artists and coordinators remain excited to experience the challenges and potentially unexpected benefits of the new online medium.
“It’s definitely a different thing in an online situation, but sometimes you get a different kind of intimacy than you would at an in-person venue,” Arnold said. “For instance, for another series we did recently, the conversation and live comment section was much more casual, much more relaxed, because both the artists and the audience were in their own homes.”
Arnold continued, describing the “happy accidents” he’s discovered through the virtual format, compared to the limited in-person gatherings in the past.
“For example, our series are much more accessible — people with accessibility challenges, they’re now able to attend in a way they haven’t been able to before,” Arnold said. “In a normal event, you don’t want people talking, you don’t want people praising every line, but in a digital event, it’s not necessarily disruptive to the artist. People can feel much more free to express their enthusiasm for the art.”
“Apocalypse” is sure to be a wild ride fueled by 2020’s metaphorical (but at many times real) conquests, wars, famines, and deaths. It gives attendees a reason not to experience these challenges alone; instead, we can air out our grievances, share stories, and witness the artistic embodiments of a truly apocalyptic age within the Hugo House community.
