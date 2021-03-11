With my final undergraduate assignment looming and my tenure as writer of this series soon to expire, I decided to make the final installment of “Real Thing” a compilation of “bits and pieces,” nuggets of Seattle music history that never amounted to full-length articles.
Remember that alternative anthem “Flagpole Sitta” that likely lived in solitude on your iPod Nano? Harvey Danger, the group behind the song, trace their origins not only to Seattle and the UW, but to the newsroom of this very paper.
For those who have never visited The Daily’s newsroom, its orange walls are liberally plastered with generations of textual graffiti, quotes and phrases whose origins have been lost to time. Apparently the words “Harvey Danger” caught the attention of Daily writers Jeff Lin and Aaron Huffman, who used the name for the band they formed in 1992.
Evan Sult and fellow Daily writer Sean Nelson soon joined the band, and the group worked their way from complete obscurity in grimy Seattle bars to national stardom, eventually releasing their 1997 album “Where Have All the Merrymakers Gone,” which included the generation-defining “Flagpole Sitta.”
Smells like urban legend
Freshman orientation usually begins with an awkward breakfast and forgettable speech in the HUB’s ballroom. In an impossibly different context, Nirvana once drew an enormous crowd of UW students to the ballroom’s interior, performing — as usual — an energetic and violent show culminating in the total demolishment of their equipment.
Never again did the trio return to the UW campus. Given the destructive climax of the 1990 performance, rumors began circulating that Nirvana achieved a permanent ban from performing here.
However, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the mythical performance, The Daily’s Zoe Luderman Miller spoke with campus administrators, who revelaed the wonderful legend to be little more than, well, a legend.
The Grateful Dead at Green Lake?
In Seattle’s long list of now-defunct music venues, the most bizarre and improbable is undoubtedly the Green Lake Aqua Theater.
Constructed in 1950 to host water ballets, the open-air, partially-floating venue was stunning in appearance, but attracted the justifiable scorn of city administrators when rainy weather prevented any of the scheduled events for the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair.
Thankfully, the venue had one final hurrah in 1969 before its permanent removal, with a May performance by Led Zeppelin and an August show — the very last of the Aqua Theater’s tenure — by the New Riders of the Purple Sage and the Grateful Dead.
Riot grrrls on I-5
I once found myself lost in Olympia while returning from a kayaking trip. With neither smartphones nor paper maps, my friend and I found ourselves suddenly dependent on our primitive instincts. Then, like the vision of an oasis in a desert, I saw a street sign for Sleater Kinney, which I knew intersected with I-5. Although, turns out Sleater Kinney lacks an I-5 north onramp.
Anyway, if the sign for Exit 108 has ever caught your attention while cruising south on I-5, that might be because Sleater Kinney Road is also the name of one of the most influential bands of the “riot grrrl” movement, a conglomerate of feminist punk groups organized in early 1990s Olympia.
Originally formed in 1994 by Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein (one of the creative geniuses behind the television series “Portlandia”), at the time both students at Evergreen State College, Sleater-Kinney has since undergone a series of lineup changes and a lengthy hiatus in the early 2000s, but their music has remained what it’s always been: rebellious, impressive, and proudly feminist.
A pimp, a gambler, and the inventor of jazz
In the history of jazz, Ferdinand Joseph LaMothe, also known as Jelly Roll Morton is a mythic figure. With a reputation as a prolific gambler and pimp, Morton boasted to anyone who would listen thathe deserved credit as the inventor of jazz music.
While his claims are mostly arrogant boasts, Morton is regarded as the first arranger of jazz music, and deserves credit as one of its most influential early contributors.
Morton spent time in Seattle, Tacoma, and Vancounver, Canada, all the while gambling, bootlegging, promoting prizefights, and occasionally performing with jazz musicians such as Oscar Holden, who has since been called “Seattle’s Patriarch of Jazz.” Morton even wrote a ragtime piano tune titled “Seattle Hunch,” apparently a reference to his gambling-related intuition.
