Tar Heels and banjos: The unlikely home of bluegrass in the North Cascades

Editor's note: Real Thing: A Sonic History of Seattle is a bi-weekly series looking back on hallmark performances and artist releases in our region.
In the shadow of Whitehorse Mountain, a monument of rock and snow seemingly plucked from a Romantic landscape, the sharp twang of a banjo cuts through the summer haze. This might seem like an unlikely scene, even artificial. What on earth is bluegrass music doing in Darrington, a logging town on the outskirts of the North American Alps?
It just so happens bluegrass is a more familiar sound along this stretch of the Stillaguamish River than you might expect. Darrington not only has roots in the American South, but has been home to an annual bluegrass festival almost every year since 1977.
Before beginning this story, it’s appropriate to pause and reflect on the destructive forces of settler colonialism that brought the sounds of Appalachia to the Cascades in the first place.
Darrington lies on the traditional lands of the Skagit Nation, whose people knew the site as Kudsl Kudsland situated villages there to take advantage of the nearby river portage. But the forces of colonialism arrived in the 19th century, and European settlers soon began developing the area and logging nearby forests.
By the dawn of the 20th century, the forests of North Carolina suffered from over-logging, and swells of migrants, known as “Tar Heels,” picked up shop and moved to the Pacific Northwest to get their hands on old growth forests before their impending desecration. The Tar Heels brought their cultural traditions with them — a mix of accents, bacon, quilts, andbluegrass.
In his autobiography, “Last Frontier in the North Cascades,” Skagit River settler Will Jenkins recalls the sounds of fiddle music providing near-constant entertainment for loggers and builders.
The festival grew out of unexpectedly popular jam sessions hosted by local bluegrass musicians that began in the 1950s. The monthly sessions attracted musicians from across the country, and when The Whitehorse Mountaineers, a local act formed in the mid-1970s, attracted particular attention, they decided to organize a festival at local rodeo grounds.
The initial festival, held over three days in the summer of 1977, attracted an audience of around 1,000 with an oddball assortment including hippies, bikers, and local descendents of Tar Heels. In addition to The Whitehorse Mountaineers and other groups, the lineup included Mark O’Connor, a young local fiddler who later became a three-time Grammy Award-winning musician and appeared on more than 450 albums.
The festival soon became an annual tradition, and festival organizers purchased a 40-acre property bordering the rodeo grounds and began developing an outdoor amphitheater. Since 2006, that venue has also hosted the annual Summer Meltdown, an eclectic music festival featuring dance music and contemporary jam bands.
Recent performers include bands such as Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, The Special Consensus, and Jeff Scroggins & Colorado, all nationally significant bluegrass groups, as well as smaller acts with ties to the Seattle area.
Festival organizers are currently working to safely bring the festival back in the summer of 2021. Unlike most modern festivals, Darrington’s Bluegrass Festival won’t break the bank. In 2019, a full weekend pass cost $75, or $40 for Saturday and $30 for Sunday.
Reach columnist Henry Zing at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ZingHenry
