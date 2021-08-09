‘Everlasting Stranger’: A breathtakingly surreal performance at the Henry

The first thing you experience when entering Will Rawls’s “Everlasting Stranger” are the disembodied voices coming from a speaker inside a black-veiled sculpture, morphed into an abstract shape and a light box illuminating within.
A poem written by Rawls is mounted onto the wall next to it. The voices coming from the speakers get louder, and then quiet, as the different voices shifted in pitch. Straight ahead, attendees gather to watch dancers perform.
Will Rawls is a writer and choreographer. His installation at the Henry Art Gallery draws heavily on the 1987 Wilson Harris work “The Infinite Rehearsal.” Rawls edited and distilled Harris’s work for the installation; themes and references can be seen, heard, and read throughout the installation, including the title of the exhibit, “Everlasting Stranger.”
The installation included live performances from four dancers as a camera above the door frame captured their movements through photographs as they moved across a stage and the floor space. Mounted to the opposite wall was a giant keyboard created by Rawls. The dancers walked across the stage to write phrases and words with the big tiles of letters, numbers, and symbols, either helping one another finish the sentence, or staying on the floor, moving and posing.
Rawls has a set sequence of when the phrases should appear, but he points out that it’s the performers who are experimenting with the spellings, reconstructing and playing with language]. Oftentimes an “S” would become a “$,” an “E” a “3”; sometimes a bullet point would replace a vowel.
“There is a level of improvisation that I knew would be happening, and so I made sure that we had discussions about the underlying themes in Harris's book, specifically around the interrelated dynamics of colonialism, race, fantasy, performance, capitalism, surrealism, and the deconstruction of history,” Rawls said. “So the dancers all share a particular kind of political and aesthetic approach to spelling. They understand the stakes of the language.”
Occasionally, one of the four performers would break away from the group, move into one of the rear rooms, and perform a choreography that allows for more freedom than the central gallery.
As they performed their solo act, their actions slowed and repeated sometimes, but movements flowed more naturally. Behind them on the wall, black lines were decorated across it. In one of the rooms, a sculpture similar to the one in the rotunda entrance was at the center.
At times it felt like the performer was initiating eye contact with every other attendee in the room watching, giving me a moment of unease when the dancer met my eyes. Ambient noises and what seemed like soft murmurs emanated from behind a black curtain. I moved closer to try to make out any words or identify the sounds, but they were indecipherable.
“Those rooms are important because they are rooms that are missing one crucial thing: the presence of the camera,” Rawls said. “I want people to be very aware of the presence of the camera and to also be able to access a different kind of space for a performance that is more intimate and that allows a different type of engagement.”
In the hallway between the entrance and the central gallery are two rooms. Inside both, a projector screen and a bench awaited. On the screens, a slideshow of photographs of past performances of the exhibit played. I observed repeated sentences and words, but they never seemed to be spelled the same way twice. The sentences were all referenced from the novel, but there were quite a few that I feel can be attributed to current events. It’s hard to not draw parallelism to the recent protests, the long divide of capitalism, or the colonial structures in place.
I asked Rawls what certain parts of the exhibit meant, but he wanted me to interpret it myself.
“That’s what I love about dance, it can be interpreted in so many ways,” Rawls said.
I think about the title “Everlasting Stranger,” a phrase that in Harris’s work is said by the main character when he reached the bridge of wisdom, where the bridge connects the “true voice” and the “ear” from the “everlasting stranger within.” The storytelling in the rotunda entrance, I feel, follows a similarly non-linear narrative as the novel, and the different times I saw the sculptures, I thought of a different shape each time. The descriptions in the novel are abstract and flow into surrealistic imagery that I feel fits very well with the installation Rawls created and choreographed.
This was my first gallery installation that I’ve seen with choreography, so I’m still not sure how to interpret everything; I still think about certain parts of the performance and question the meaning of certain passages from the novel, but I think there’s something unique about an experience that leaves someone wondering about it long after.
“It’s been amazing,” Rawls said regarding the experience. “It’s been such an incredible treat and honor to have access to six galleries. It’s an enormous amount of real estate to hand over to a choreographer, which does not happen often.”
Rawls will have a national tour in 2023 for his project called “[siccer].” It will be a live performance along with an accompanying installation and will be held at On the Boards in Seattle, as well as other major cities throughout the United States. More information about the program can be found here.
Reach writer Kat Rios at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @gatoespacia
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.