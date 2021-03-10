Burke Museum’s ‘Cruisin’ the Fossil Coastline’ joins art and archaeology

When we were in elementary school, my best friend and I spent countless hours in her driveway simply smashing rocks with sledgehammers. Inspired by the hopes of discovering beautiful geodes — or better yet, dinosaur fossils — we often spent entire days surrounded by the dusty fragments of her mother’s decorative river rock. I still love fossils and digging around in the dirt, but it’s been hard to find the time or place to do so while living in downtown Seattle.
Thankfully, paleontologist Kirk Johnson and artist Ray Troll have partnered with the Burke Museum to open a new exhibit — one that happily filled that trilobite-shaped hole in my heart.
From now until May 2, children of all ages can come enjoy the first special exhibition in the new Burke building, “Cruisin’ the Fossil Coastline.” Seattle is one of the exhibit’s first stops as it travels along the West Coast — which seems appropriate given Johnson and Troll first met at the Burke in 1994. This chance meeting sparked a life-long friendship filled with new discoveries and unforeseen adventures.
“We are trying to convey the excitement of the Earth’s past via our own ways with this [exhibit’s] collaboration,” Troll said. “You can come and just really groove on the beautiful fossils, and drill down into the history of the fossils. But behind it is this collaborative friendship … breaking down some of those barriers between the disciplines [of art and science].”
This exhibit is truly “where art and fossils collide,” as described by the Burke.
Greeted by a life-sized Pachyrhinosaurus bursting from the wall, visitors can explore the world as it existed when dinosaurs roamed the Earth. Fossilized trilobites, ammonites, and baculites fill display cases, while colorful paintings of ratfish, crab concretions, and whales hang nearby.
Life-sized creatures constructed by paleo-sculptor Gary Staab are scattered throughout the exhibition’s floor — perhaps most notably, the mysterious, hippo-like desmostylia from Alaska. This engaging collection of paintings, sculptures, projected images, and fossils creates a dynamic atmosphere of wonder and imagination.
“Museums are the places where our culture keeps the treasures of the world,” Johnson said. “They exist for display, and for knowledge, creation, and sharing.”
Following their first collaborative exhibition, “Cruisin’ the Fossil Freeway,” Johnson and Troll found they had enough materials collected to create another show. While their original exhibit held mostly artifacts from the Rocky Mountains, this latest iteration focuses on the unique findings that have been discovered on the West Coast. Fossil sites in Alaska are highlighted as well as several from Washington state. The Blue Lake Rhino and Sucia Island are frequently mentioned, as is the Stonerose Interpretive Center and Eocene Fossil Site — discovered by Johnson and his mentor Wes Wehr.
“The story of the West Coast is just an incredible story,” Johnson said. “So many things have lived and died, and evolved and gone extinct, and mountain ranges have come and gone, and continents have smashed into North America — that whole story is really still waiting to be told.”
This collaborative exhibit is supplemented with fossils from the Burke’s own collection. Many of these are from the local area, like the mammoth molars that were unearthed during Schmitz Hall’s construction in 1968. These share a display with other molars found in Queen Anne and South Lake Union, as well as in downtown during the construction of the IBM Building. Last but not least, the skeleton of a ground sloth makes its appearance after being freed from beneath the SeaTac runway in 1961.
This special exhibit is a wonderful melding of science, art, and imagination, promising its visitors a glimpse into a lost world.
“Museums are portals to different planets,” Johnson said. “I mean, when you go to a museum, that’s where our culture stores all the things that it's collected to keep and understand the natural world and humanity’s place in it.”
