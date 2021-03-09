Seattle Jewish Film Festival celebrates Jewish identities and culture

In dim rooms across Seattle, people are gathering to watch films about the Jewish experience. But rather than the films being displayed using projectors and cinemas, the backlit screens of laptops are illuminating kitchens, living rooms, and the faces of festival-goers in their homes.
This is how the 26th Annual Seattle Jewish Film Festival — one of Seattle’s longest running independent celebrations of Jewish identities and films — has adapted to the ever-changing landscape of film festivals during a pandemic.
“The Seattle Jewish Film Festival was founded in 1995, and since I [began directing] the festival [in] 2005, we’ve had to tweak the film festival yearly,” Pamela Lavitt, the festival’s director, said. “It came as a real challenge when the pandemic hit and we had to move completely online.”
From its first screening in the Grand Illusion Cinema’s 100-seat theater, the film festival has been the gateway for Jewish and non-Jewish audiences alike to engage with Jewish experiences through cinema. Since its inception, the film festival has done screenings in movie theaters throughout the greater Seattle area, including locations in Capitol Hill, the U-District, and even on Mercer Island.
The film festival has also been one of the cornerstone events for the Stroum Jewish Community Center, a Seattle-based organization devoted to celebrating Jewish culture. Each year the film festival is one of the biggest annual events supported by the Stroum Center, and among other programs that the center hosts, the Seattle Jewish Film Festival is perhaps the most diverse in terms of audience members who may not come from Jewish backgrounds or have engaged with Jewish communities in the past.
Lavitt, who previously taught at the UW’s Stroum Center for Jewish Studies, has made it her goal to curate the film festival in a way that covers as many Jewish experiences as possible, including topics that are not often part of public discourse. For instance, one of this year’s films, “Common Goal,” covers the Israeli soccer team’s Muslim players, a demographic that comprises more than half the team. Like many other films that were excellently shot and deeply informative, “Common Goal” represents the tip of the iceberg for Jewish-related topics that may be unapparent to a Gentile audience.
“It’s movies like ‘Common Goal’ that really make people realize that Jewish and Israeli topics are more complicated than they’re often perceived as,” Lavitt said. “I always try to make sure that we scour the latest films from Jewish directors and have entries that highlight the expertise of others.”
In addition to finding these filmmakers, Lavitt hopes to continue curating the film festival in a way that captures all aspects of Jewish life — including histories, food, traditions, and the intersectionality of identities.
“It’s all about finding the stories that people might otherwise overlook, and to bring those to everyone that we can,” Lavitt said.
To accommodate this goal, the Seattle Jewish Film Festival is offering two new features with its online version. Audience members may now buy tickets and passes, similar to the in-person experience, but they can also buy packages that pay for numerous members of the same household. Another new feature is the inclusion of culinary partners that are recommended for different movies.
“Jewish culture has always been based around food and family, so we knew that we wanted to have people try a bagel schmear with their family,” Lavitt said. “It’s also become a lot more convenient for people to be able to watch films over dinner, and having 72 hours makes the experience much more accessible for them.”
Providing the option to cater food and allow people to bond over films, given the potential isolation of home cinema, has been a major selling point of this year’s online selection. While returning to a physical theater is Lavitt’s hope, she also wants to keep the hybrid option available for future festival-goers in order to maintain an accessible format for viewers across the country and world.
“I think for people associated with the UW, ‘Common Goal’ and ‘American Birthright’ are must-sees, and we hope that people will connect over films that rouse their bellies in laughter and lift their spirits,” Lavitt said.
The Seattle Jewish Film Festival will run from March 4 to 18. Tickets and more information can be found here.
Reach writer Andy Chia at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GreatBaconBaron
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.