2021 Jack Straw Writers Program continues mission of community-building despite a global cohort

On Friday evenings, members of the 2021 Jack Straw Writers Program cohort come together for an informal virtual happy hour. It’s a time to relax after the work week and to build community, maybe even enjoy a refreshment or two. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, these pockets of interaction substitute for the lively in-person gatherings Jack Straw writers would otherwise enjoy.
Organized by the Jack Straw Cultural Center — a nonprofit, arts-oriented organization in the U-District — the annual program invites a group of 12 writers or writing teams to receive vocal and presentation training, contribute to a published anthology, and participate in live readings of their work, among other opportunities, according to the program website. Events run throughout the year, with the majority of them occurring between January and June.
Abi Pollokoff, a current Jack Straw writer who received an MFA in poetry from the UW, said that she was especially drawn to the vocal training aspect of the program. So far, the writers have had training sessions in both group and individual settings, she said.
“We really dig into the intention of the poem, and also the oral aspect, and how to take [a] poem from page into body and then out into the air,” Pollokoff said.
Jack Straw vocal coach Alyssa Keene said that these sessions can cover anything from simple breathing warm-ups to microphone technique to exploring how voice can illustrate a text. According to Keene, writers are often so accustomed to seeing their work in written form that it’s a major adjustment when they’re asked to read aloud, but this form allows the audience to better absorb the piece.
“We have to be willing to use our physical instrument to reflect what's going on for each character, each narrator, or the general tone of the piece,” Keene said. “Rather than just being our ideas, our body now becomes the instrument. And doing that, I think, takes a large amount of courage for a writer who is usually engaged in a solitary practice.”
The second major component of the program is the anthology. The program curator for this year, E. J. Koh, decides how the pieces are assembled, writer Daniel Tam-Claiborne said. Undoubtedly, the anthology will be as richly varied as the writers themselves. Each person comes from a unique writing background — journalism, short story writing, poetry, and memoir, among others, according to their descriptions on the website.
For her part, Pollokoff plans to contribute snippets of language from a poetry project she describes as a “feminist ecopoetic” dealing with themes of body, landscape, and nature.
S. Erin Batiste, another poet, approaches poetry from a completely different angle, which she calls “confessional poetry.” Her work focuses on themes of Americana and the American dream, drawing upon her own complicated and challenging experiences in a Black middle-class family.
The members of this year’s remote cohort hail from a variety of geographical locations, while in previous years the writers would typically gather in Seattle.
Tam-Claiborne has been able to participate from Taiwan, where he is conducting research as a Fulbright fellow for his novel. The novel focuses on questions of identity, on individual and national or ethnic levels, and on the dueling experiences of the Chinese and the Chinese American communities, he said. Because of the remote nature of the program, Tam-Claiborne didn’t need to choose between pursuing the Fulbright or Jack Straw.
Regardless, building a sense of community has been more challenging than it might have been in past years.
“I think this time of life is a little more distant for everyone, not just the Jack Straw writers, and it’s a challenge,” Batiste said. “I think Zoom fatigue is real, and just [with] the amount of time that we're having to spend on the screen, to try to connect is challenging at times.”
Not all is lost, though. Between weekly Zoom meetings, a group chat where writers can share news, and frequent opportunities to sample each others’ work, community-building has remained a central part of the program experience.
Pollokoff, Batiste, and Tam-Claiborne voiced their excitement about hearing other writers’ work during the upcoming “Jack Straw Reading Series” on May 7, 14, and 21, respectively. The event will take place via Facebook livestream and will be hosted by Koh. Each night will feature four writers reading some of their work aloud for a public audience.
According to Tam-Claiborne, the cohort’s shared goals are a source of community in and of themselves.
“[Writing is] obviously quite a lonely vocation,” Tam-Claiborne said. “I think just having the knowledge that there are people who are doing that with you, even if you can't see them, even if you don't know what their work is, even if you very rarely see their work, I think ... still is a comfort.”
Reach writer Julia Park at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @thejuliastory
