Kodō returns to the Meany Center’s digital screen with performances offering a glimpse into the taiko ensemble’s creative process

“Kodō” has two meanings in Japanese: “heartbeat” and “children of the drum,” which both pertain to the rhythm of the taiko drum and its players. Since 1991, the professional Japanese taiko-drumming ensemble Kodō has performed seven times at the UW Meany Center for the Performing Arts.
Last month’s “Meany On Screen” series included a digital showing of two films by the taiko ensemble, who were originally scheduled to perform in this season’s live repertoire.
“Kodō has always been evolving and changing, and Seattle has a very robust taiko community that loves them,” Michelle Witt, executive and artistic director of the Meany Center, wrote in an email. “Because of our strong relationship, we were able to brainstorm together about digital possibilities.”
While artists may not be able to connect with audiences in the same ways they do through live performance, a digital platform can provide social and cultural context, Witt wrote. The two films — “Legacy,” a one-hour performance which combines some of Kodō’s best-loved pieces and new works, and “The Art of Apprenticeship” — were both filmed at Kodō Village on Sado Island, the ensemble’s home base in Japan.
“The Art of Apprenticeship” is a documentary that details the path to becoming a member of the ensemble, focusing on Kodō’s two-year apprenticeship program — a tradition which has prepared and trained future Kodō performers for over 30 years. Over the two-year period, apprentices are evaluated through multiple screening processes. At the end of the program, only a few join Kodō as junior members.
During the apprenticeship, aspiring Kodō drummers live communally at the Kodō Apprentice Centre on Sado Island. Without cell phones, internet access, or television, participants follow an intense training regimen, part of which includes a daily 6-mile run. In addition to practicing taiko, the apprentices learn to sing, dance, and play the flute. They are also taught to plant and harvest rice — an activity essential to understanding the roots of Japanese folk art.
“[The apprentice center] is a place that values connecting with people, and with nature,” Yasuhiko Ishihara, director of the apprentice center, said in the documentary. “The important thing is to develop both their taiko skills and nurture them as human beings.”
After their apprenticeship, Kodō members retain a disciplined mentality, practicing anywhere from 10 to 12 hours a day, refining the artistic and musical details of each piece. This dedication, ensemble member Leo Ikenaga said, is what defines Kodō as a group.
According to Ikenaga, during the creation of a new production, any member can contribute ideas, leaving room for improvisation and individual interpretation and fostering an environment where all voices are heard. The ensemble spans multiple generations of taiko drummers, but despite these differences, all members have a mutual respect for one another.
“There are differences in opinions but we're able to overcome them,” Ikenaga said. “And I think that we can credit that to the apprenticeship, because everyone has this common bond that we all survived this two-year boot camp basically. So we know we can trust each other.”
Normally, Kodō spends around nine months each year on tour. Although unable to hold in-person performances due to the pandemic, the group has taken this opportunity to explore different media and digital formats, such as hosting live radio shows and online lessons.
While a greater online presence has increased the group’s reach, Ikenaga, who is also directing the social media department, is striving to maintain a balance between expanding an audience and providing unique content.
“It's important to create content that really shows off our deep values rather than something that can go viral easily,” Ikenaga said. “The value that we provide into this world is dedication and our passion for what we do, not something that's flashy.”
Kodō seeks to expand the frontiers of taiko by collaborating with different genres and increasing its accessibility, Ikenaga said. In doing so, audiences can recognize the musicality of taiko, as opposed to seeing it as just a physical art form.
“People see [taiko] as traditional and foreign, something that's not in your daily life,” Ikenaga said. “And we want to change that in a positive way — not like hearing a taiko sound added just to make it Japanese. We want people from all different genres of music to recognize that this is a musical instrument, rather than something that's only ceremonial or visual.”
Reach writer Jessica Wang at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Jssica_vv
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.