Seattle International Film Festival goes virtual, upholds mission to spotlight diverse filmmakers

This year, the Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) is going virtual. The festival premiered April 8 and will stream through April 18. Those hoping to watch the films included in this year’s programming can either pay to watch individual films or buy a pass for six select movies. SIFF can be enjoyed via the official SIFF channel, through various streaming platforms, or on the SIFF website.
There are plenty of interesting choices for viewers, with features and short films from 69 countries. SIFF strives to be as inclusive as possible — 125 of the films are helmed by women directors and over half of the films are from first- or second-time filmmakers.
A New Directors Competition is taking place throughout the festival, featuring seven films from around the world. The competition includes a black-and-white film from Georgia, a social commentary piece filmed in Nigeria, and a dramatic tale of motherhood set in Sweden.
SIFF is a great way to watch films that would otherwise be inaccessible to U.S. audiences, with 21 of the films featured as North American premieres. The Ibero-American Competition highlights films from Latin American directors with messaging on civil liberties, racial identity, and gender equality. The Documentary Competition is described as a showcase of cutting-edge documentaries that encourage viewers to consider the state of society.
The festival also offers panels and other events for audience members to interact with members of the film industry from the comfort of their own homes. Many of these events feature filmmakers who are pushing the envelope and developing new types of filmmaking. For example, the World Building Through Production Roundtable features five directing teams who will discuss how they made their films without a blockbuster budget. The cINeDIGENOUS: Roots and Ancestors Roundtable will feature two directors whose films destabilize prevailing stereotypes of the settler colonial gaze, as they share how to successfully create those narratives. There is also an event titled Activism in Short Filmmaking, in which several short-film directors will discuss how they weave activism into their narratives.
Many of the events offered at SIFF are free for anyone who wants to attend. They are all great ways for students interested in film to hear about unique experiences and opportunities from a diverse set of filmmakers. Even though this year’s SIFF is completely virtual, the broad range of programming will surely keep audiences engaged and connected with other members of the SIFF community.
Reach writer Zoe Schenk at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @schenk_zoe
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.