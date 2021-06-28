A nugget in the surf

Editor’s note: “Between Two Pines” is a weekly column chronicling the history and ecological restoration of various green spaces around the UW and Seattle area.
The surf at Golden Gardens Park may remind you of photos you’ve seen before. With rolling sands and driftwood periodically jutting out of the surrounding brush, it feels like a liminal space. I remember visiting for the first time and immediately thinking back to photos of the Hamptons I had seen as a kid. Though I have never been to the Hamptons, there is a nostalgia that pervades a day spent sitting on the dunes in eastern Ballard.
Golden Gardens was designed by trolley magnate Harry W. Treat in 1907 as a premiere resort for Seattleites to escape away from the hustle-and-bustle of city life. In fact, the name Golden Gardens replaced “Loyal Beach,” because Treat figured people would sooner look for a “Sunday getaway” rather than a beach named for his daughter Loyal. And as far as Loyal was concerned, Golden Gardens would soon become a popular spot in Ballard, making her family an untold amount of wealth.
Back then, a lot of the Golden Gardens property could be purchased for $250, and was considered a luxurious place to live. As a major destination in Seattle, Treat had developed an electric trolley that crossed through northern Seattle and Ballard, allowing residents to easily come and go from Golden Gardens. Soon, “box” homes were popping up all over the area, leading to the modern incarnation of housing seen in Ballard and Loyal Heights today.
The Treat empire was cut short in 1922, when Harry Treat died in a car accident. The city of Seattle purchased the land, but would not open the municipal park until 1927. During the interim, the surrounding neighborhoods of Ballard and Loyal Heights expanded, bringing more park goers to the sandy dunes than ever before. The lots Treat had sold to enthusiastic buyers were being populated by architecture du jour: Tudor Revival, Builder homes, and more contemporary styles that to this day realize Treat’s dream of creating a lively Ballard.
Ballard is no longer home to Treat’s electric trolleys, but it is now a junction of trains and wildlife. Tracks trace the coast, with a low hum of freight trains serving as a bestial soundtrack for Golden Gardens. Wetland restoration in the area has contributed to the return of waterfowl and other wildlife that make up the latter of this orchestra.
While many people visit in the “golden hours,” my favorite time to enjoy Golden Gardens is in the morning when the crowds are at their lowest. Unlike the smoke that gets in your eyes around bonfires during the golden hour, there are water fowl to look for and tides to wade into earlier in the day. Mallard ducks are common residents of a pond near the north end of the park, and they care little for people or their dogs sauntering down the beach, but occasionally will fly overhead to perch on a fallen log. Sandpipers, on the other hand, are skittish little birds that stray from people; they hide out in the brush and avoid anything and anyone if they can. If you sneak up on one, the sandpiper will retreat into the cattails.
Closer to the beach are bits and bobs of kelp and shellfish. Organic matter that smells strongly of the sea desiccates in the sun, but when haphazardly slogged through in the morning fog, it can serve as a slipping hazard. The only reminder that you are not on a rowboat is the occasional gush of water or crab underfoot, a glimpse into vast ecosystems that eclipse our human understanding. There is a finer grit to the sand, which may have been the work of geological forces or the crowds that lounge on the shore. Water grinds calcium and oxides into dust, making the wet sediment in your socks almost therapeutic.
This is what Golden Gardens is to me. It may be a knock-off of the Hamptons, but it is also a seaside getaway that lives up to what Harry Treat envisioned. If you grew up on the coast, perhaps you know the inexplicable joy I am describing of finding a clam in the surf. If you have never experienced this kind of naturalistic atmosphere, I suggest you give it a try. Grab a pair of boots or old tennis shoes and escape into the surf.
