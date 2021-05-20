Into the crypto with Zoe Winters

Editor’s note: “In the Realm of the Weird” is a bi-weekly column uplifting local artists who are producing groundbreaking, innovative, or otherwise unorthodox work.
In the last few columns, I have primarily focused on musical artists who are breaking new ground in old genres and paving their own paths. This week, I want to pivot a bit and focus on a realm of art which arguably deserves more attention: digital art.
Over the past year, digital art has steadily been on the rise, whether it’s artist Beeple selling pieces for millions of dollars or talented artists finally getting the recognition they deserve with the development of new social media sites.
Zoe Winters, an art and Japanese student at the UW, is a digital artist whose works are wholly unique and completely fascinating. Winters started drawing at a young age and continued developing her craft throughout high school, eventually deciding to pursue art both academically and commercially.
“My best friends and I would practice drawing together every single day after school,” Winters recalled. “We drew Pokémon [and] I'd like to draw Godzilla, and that’s what started to actually get me interested in Japanese culture.”
Winters expressed her passion for Japanese culture and artists like Takashi Murakami who have played a significant role in her development as an artist.
“That cultural influence always impacted what I drew,” Winters said.
Winters is also involved in the crypto-art world, selling pieces as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and communicating with other artists through the Clubhouse app. She has even collaborated with influencers and icons like Ben Baller. Not to mention, Winters has amassed a crowd of more than 80,000 followers across TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter.
Winters utilizes her platform to promote positivity, mental health awareness, and creativity. Winters’ TikTok greets you with the message “making emotional anime to help others,” and a quick scroll through the page makes this quite obvious.
“I went through such an incredibly tough time in high school to be honest … It’s amazing that I made it out of that situation alive, and so it’s been all about grit and perseverance, and that's what the characters I make show, and that’s why I can’t stop making art,” Winters said.
By creating unique digital pieces, tutorials, and characters, Winters is developing a pathway of her own that recognizes and respects influences, feeds off personal experience, and is dedicated to helping others.
“I want my characters to give people that are going through something tough something to relate to, help them see that they can get to the other side, and they’re going to be OK,” Winters said. “[I want to] just genuinely bring joy to people and make them smile and happy when they see something.”
Winters’ work already accomplishes so many of these goals. Each new animation, character design, and painting stems from a truly original location; while the themes may occasionally be “dark,” I’d argue this adds an additional layer of emotional complexity that makes Winters’ work all the more incredible.
Each of Winters’ pieces are luscious, gorgeous, and continue to impress me in almost every way. Do yourself a favor and check out her art — it may just make your day a little bit better.
Reach columnist Jacob Renn at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jakemrenn
