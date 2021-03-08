Discovery Park: A world of its own

If the previous “Wanderings” destination, Jefferson Park, was any indication as to how a park can be aptly described as “an integral part of its surrounding community,” then Discovery Park is a perfect example of the polar opposite: a destination that somehow exists entirely separate from the rest of the city.
Indeed, Discovery Park feels like a world of its own. It’s a challenge to get to from any angle (and is across town from the UW), but is worth the effort for the sake of adventure.
At 534 acres of “breathtaking majesty,” as the Seattle Parks and Recreation site describes, Discovery Park is the city’s largest by far — more than 50% larger than Magnuson Park. Perhaps even more notable than the vastness of its open space is the uniqueness of its natural and historical points of interest.
Most strikingly, Discovery Park boasts over two miles of beaches lapped by the tides of the Puget Sound.
On this particularly clear Monday afternoon, park-goers could watch from a bench atop one of the many secluded bluffs as massive ships made their approach in and out of the Port of Seattle, magnificently framed by the crystalline peaks of the Olympic Mountains. A visitor might spend an entire day watching this procession, their attention only occasionally diverted by curious and playful harbor seals and seagulls.
If you find yourself here, wandering aimlessly along the miles of hiking trails through meadows, forest groves, and streams, you’ll likely gravitate toward the West Point Lighthouse, which has served as a key guidepost for maritime navigation in the Puget Sound since 1881.
At the center of the park are the eerie but charming remains of Fort Lawton, which was established as an Army base in the 1890s. The U.S. Army subsequently considered a majority of the base to be surplus in the 1960s and, without cost, transferred ownership of the land to the City of Seattle under what was called the Legacy of Parks program. This facilitated the eventual creation of Discovery Park in 1972.
In 2005, the Army granted the city’s housing department permission to begin the process of redeveloping the remaining portion of the land under what’s been deemed the Fort Lawton Redevelopment plan. According to the city’s website, this plan intends to establish an “affordable, livable community that creates opportunities for those with low incomes to live in the Magnolia neighborhood.” Affordable housing that has Discovery Park as its backyard is quite the opportunity indeed.
Though in some ways isolated, Discovery Park still manages to leverage numerous resources to the benefit of community members. The Discovery Park Environmental Learning and Visitor Center, under pre-COVID-19 circumstances, was home to a host of programs which, as its website describes, are “developed to give people a positive experience outdoors and a sense of community and connection with our green spaces.” For now, the center provides a fun and informative “Birds of Discovery Park” checklist, which could easily occupy the entirety of your visit.
Discovery Park is also a powerful reminder that we exist on the ancestral lands and waters of the Duwamish Tribe and other Salish Sea peoples — both in history and in spirit. Amid the land transfer from the Army to the City of Seattle, years of negotiations and months of nonviolent demonstrations in 1970 ultimately led to a 99-year lease for a 20-acre parcel at the northwest tip of the park, which became “an urban base for Native Americans in Seattle” known as the Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center, completed in 1977.
Even without having ever set foot in the center itself, it’s apparent that this portion of the park is home to its cultural and spiritual heartbeat, and is worth the reverence and gratitude of each visitor.
Discovery Park, perhaps more than any other destination in the “Wanderings” repertoire, quite frankly, has more to offer than can be appreciated in a single visit — let alone a single column.
Nevertheless, I hope this effort has at least encouraged an adventure.
