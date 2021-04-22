The Norwegian composer and his garden

Editor’s note: “Between Two Pines” is a weekly column chronicling the history and ecological restoration of various green spaces around the UW and Seattle area.
Whether the cherry blossoms are in bloom or oak leaves are crunching beneath my feet, one of my favorite throughways on campus is the stretch between the HUB and the Quad. There sits a private oasis called Grieg Garden, a flower garden featuring a bust of Edvard Grieg. You might imagine that Grieg was someone who contributed to the UW as a professor or a donor or that the garden dates back to the founding of the UW, but in reality, the origins are more a story of green space revitalization.
Born in 1843, Grieg hailed from Bergen, Norway. He was a Norweigian composer known for his piano concertos, suites, and most famously, “In The Hall of the Mountain King.” At the time of his death in 1907, the bust in the garden did not yet exist — it was cast in 1909 during the Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exhibition and was donated to the school in 1917 by the Scandinavian Societies of the Northwest. The Grieg bust was placed in front of the old Meany Hall and was eventually moved to the HUB Yard.
Today, the HUB Yard is a well-manicured lawn, split in two by a brick path. The HUB itself was built atop the Forestry Building from the Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exhibition, with the surrounding forest cut down before the monumental construction. Similar to other UW buildings influenced by the exhibition, this led to the creation of a lawn and the felling of trees. This practice was widespread throughout campus and explains how Thompson Hall came to have a parking lot just south of the building.
Like the Union Bay Natural Area, the Thompson parking lot was a holdover of continued urbanization in the U-District, where people believed urban spaces should have greater utility than nature. The use of concrete and asphalt became an integral part of the local architecture and design, leading to a lack of designated green spaces on campus — that is, until Americans began to realize the importance of nature in their daily lives. This became evident with the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency in 1970 and a subsequent burgeoning environmental movement. This attitude was likely part of the reason why designers, who were looking to renovate the HUB and HUB Yard, sought to create a garden out of the Thompson parking lot.
In 1990, a garden was opened where the parking lot once stood. More than 80 years after being cast, the bust of Edvard Grieg finally came to stand in its own garden.
My favorite time of year to visit Grieg Garden is springtime in late April, when the flowers are in full bloom and the weather is warm but not too hot. Compared to the Quad, which can be bustling with activity in the peak season, the lack of visitors in the garden is a big draw. In the solace, you can enjoy flowers like azaleas and rhododendrons and spot the occasional heron overhead. If you’re looking for a respite after a day on campus, make sure you visit the garden — a hidden gem that carries more significance than a first glance would let on.
