A classic scone perfect for jam

My roommate absolutely loves scones and often takes them to work as a snack. It has become my Wednesday night ritual to spend an hour or so making scones for my apartment to enjoy. The recipe is perfect for de-stressing, and something about aggressively squishing butter makes my anxiety disappear.
This recipe is adapted from a tea party cookbook my mom published when I was younger. It was the go-to scone recipe in my house throughout my childhood, but I changed things up a bit to make it the go-to scone recipe in my apartment.
Scones are oddly difficult to make. Sometimes it seems like there isn’t enough liquid in the dough for the ingredients to stick together and bake into scones. I learned the hard way that there is, in fact, enough liquid after I added more and wound up with pancake scones. My roommate thought they still tasted good, but they didn’t really look like scones.
I think this recipe is a nice stepping stone into making pastry. You have to be careful about distributing the butter in the dough to achieve a flaky scone, but it’s not as complicated as say, a croissant.
This recipe is perfect to pair with strawberry or raspberry jam. If you want, you could also add in chocolate chips, blueberries, or lemon zest to elevate the flavors and make a fancier scone.
Reach columnist Zoe Schenk at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @schenk_zoe
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
