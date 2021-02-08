Seward Park: A solid, beautiful reprieve

Seward Park, located on the Bailey Peninsula in Seattle’s South End, is far enough from the UW campus (and even downtown Seattle itself) that you’d hardly recognize it as an urban park. Yet, as the Seattle Parks site celebrates, it is “within the Seattle city limits” while nevertheless boasting “300 acres of beautiful forest land home to eagles' nests, old growth forest … miles of hiking trails, shoreline, beaches,” and much more.
Seward Park embodies the spirit of self-discovery and renewal. It’s an open space that evolves with the seasons: it provides shelter from the rain and immersion in the woods that is healthful in the winter months, and offers swimming beaches with spectacular views in the summertime.
The park encompasses the sturdiness of yesterday — in its old growth forest, historic bathhouse, and grassy meadows — while also demonstrating the tenuousness and inevitable changes of tomorrow through the extensive deterioration and regeneration of its sword fern population and the variety of ongoing park facility improvements.
The park is named for William H. Seward (his statue also stands at the center of Volunteer Park), who was the secretary of state under Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Andrew Johnson.
Seward is an apt namesake for a park with this dynamic nature.
While serving under Lincoln, Seward narrowly avoided assasination himself, thawrting Confederate conspirators’ insurrectionary attempts to “decapitate” the anti-slavery Union government. (An aside: How far have we come?)
Under Johnson, Seward orchestrated the Alaska Purchase in the face of popular and fiscal ridicule, though this is likely the action that led him to be celebrated by the original park planners. Though the nuances and implications of the deal can’t fit within the words of this column, it’s safe to suggest that the benefits of acquiring Alaska from the pre-Cold War Russian government can now be seen as outweighing the costs at the time.
Like its namesake, Seward Park is constantly redefining itself as the needs of the broader community shift. The shell of a Greek-style amphitheatre remains intact, hinting at what was once home to “lavish orchestra, chorus, and dance productions under the direction of Gustave Stern.”
Before COVID-19, the Seward Park Audubon Center showcased its mission to “inspire diverse audiences to protect birds and the places they need, today and tomorrow” at the park’s entrance. For the time being, the resources for this mission have continued virtually. Likewise, the Seward Park Clay Studio has utilized a digital format to maintain its “broad range of educational programs, events and studio opportunities for artists.”
The full-fledged return of these community resources will no doubt be greatly celebrated. In the meantime, the trails amid the serenity of the forest and the epic lakeshore views will suffice.
Distilling some of the beauty from this otherwise really bad year has been a challenge. One benefit has been the freedom to look forward to tomorrow, and to celebrate the positive changes of today that will continue into the future.
For me, this has meant moving to the South End of the city — further from campus, but I’m there so infrequently these days — which has shifted my daily routines and given me something to anticipate in the months and seasons to come.
As I’ve mentioned in previous columns, every neighborhood walk we take allows us to wander someplace new, especially now that our once solid routines are undefined and chaotic.
Seward is famously quoted as saying “the circumstances of the world are so variable that an irrevocable purpose or opinion is almost synonymous with a foolish one.”
To yearn for the “normal” of yesterday is, by this logic, foolish. Seward Park, with its ample but hibernating community resources, begs the unending question of what the community of tomorrow will look like. In the meantime, it also offers a solid, beautiful reprieve from the dysfunction of today.
See you on our next adventure.
