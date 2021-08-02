The hydrologic wonders

Meadowbrook Pond is unassuming at first glance. The obsidian-like slabs guarding the entrance are flanked by residential homes, but happening upon the pond itself is like finding a private oasis. Beavers, ducks, and herons construct nests along unkempt vegetation lines, while dragonflies and pond skaters tango over overgrown kelp and seaweeds.
However, the structures around the oasis alludes to the synthetic skeleton supporting the nature surrounding the pond. Japanese-style arches dot the landscape, grooved walls resonate with acoustic sounds, and the massive storm drains reveal that the pond itself serves a greater purpose.
This is in direct contrast with neighboring Matthews Beach, a pristine beachfront with waters so shallow that stones jut out. There is no art to be seen there, with only a calming wave and the sound of waterfowl off in the distance.
Despite their differences, the two places are interconnected by the same waterway and a long shared history of urban revitalization.
Meadowbrook Pond and Matthews Beach are part of the 15-mile-long Thornton Creek Watershed, which serves communities along the Northeast neighborhoods of Seattle and Shoreline. Flowing water with high nutrient quality has provided ample opportunity for both animal and human life to flourish throughout Seattle’s history, but there was a period of time when the watershed was in danger of being destroyed.
When Thornton Creek was first named after John Thornton, Seattle was still a logging town. During the 1870s and 1880s, Meadowbrook and other parts of Seattle were still being cleared for farming, and the foliage that dots the watershed today was nowhere to be seen. The trees being cleared away meant the rainfall from the surrounding area would take soil — and more vitally, nutrients — away from the land that the watershed ran through.
This proved temporarily disastrous for the watershed, as this artery would have an inconsistent flow of nutrients needed to sustain life. The salmon would travel through this part of Seattle less and less, native flora was dying out, and the future for Thornton Creek seemed bleak.
Still, urban development continued into the 1920s and ’30s. As Seattle continued growing, so did the construction of roads and the felling of trees. By 1926, the construction of the nearby Sand Point Naval Air Station led to the complete disappearance of salmon in Thornton Creek. People living there also began to have trouble, as the soil was too soggy for houses to be built — a situation worsened by continued construction.
This trend of massive construction projects resulting in the disappearance of flora and fauna was not unlike other parts of Seattle that had been terraformed to build the Ballard Locks and Gas Works Park. Seattle’s development can be traced to the prevailing notion that man should have control over nature — leading to the transformation of these regions from once teeming with wildlife to industrial zones devoid of nature.
However, there has been a trend to reinvigorate these regions and reinstate nature as the dominant force.
The Ballard Locks installed artificial salmon ladders to bring salmon back to the waterways of Seattle, while the original gasworks were decommissioned in Gas Works Park. Though these efforts were initially deemed successful, the approach that Meadowbrook Pond took produced a far more dramatic result.
By 1998, the city of Seattle decided to clear out the area around Meadowbrook Pond to make way for a new facility built around nature once again. Instead of the Lake City Sewage Treatment Plant, Meadowbrook Pond would instead be home to artistic endeavors and ecological restoration. Modern and traditional public works of art would dot the soon-to-be park.
Even from a technical perspective, the nature preserve is a feat of modern hydrological engineering. Meadowbrook Pond collects sediment that would otherwise ruin other parts of the watershed. However, Meadowbrook Pond’s infrastructure also has the ability to prevent flooding and droughts by dividing water accordingly. This, in tandem with the efforts to produce a cleaner, more eco-friendly approach to ecological restoration, is something I appreciate every time I travel along the watershed.
It is only through efforts in both civil engineering and environmentalism does a place like the Thornton Creek Watershed thrive. When walking through this complex of nature and humanity to the edge of Matthews Beach, there is something spectacular in realizing how decades of land mismanagement have been redeemed through the collective efforts of scientists, artists, and even ordinary citizens.
Citizens are the ones who ultimately lead community efforts to save the watershed, and without their vested interest, it is unlikely that any part of the Thornton Creek restoration would have happened. Engineers who understand how water ebbs and flows may have been responsible for creating Meadowbrook Pond, and ecologists may have helped Matthews Beach thrive, but it is only through the community that the Creek can sustain itself into the future.
I often find myself wondering what would have been if Thornton Creek was not made into a hospitable home for the beavers and herons by ordinary people like you or me.
It is only when I walk there alone on a nice summer morning, when the air is damp and the sun is just peeking out over the horizon, that I realize none of this would have been possible without us. The community is what makes ecology, parks, and healing possible. So go forth, fellow park-goers, and realize that whatever impact you leave on the land will have an outcome someone else can enjoy.
Reach columnist Andy Chia arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GreatBaconBaron
