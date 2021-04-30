Editor’s note: “Between Two Pines” is a weekly column chronicling the history and ecological restoration of various green spaces around the UW and Seattle area.
Of all the traditions at the UW, slipping on Red Square’s infamous red bricks is one of the most telling signs you’re a student here. Likewise, taking bricks from the Quad and Red Square is another hallmark of the UW experience. What fascinates me most about these storied traditions is the history that went into Red Square as a place of both protest and leisure on campus, flanked by Rainier Vista and Olympic Vista.
During the 1909 Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition, the UW’s then-president, Henry Suzzallo, and chief architects Carl Gould and Charles Bebb were determined to use the Exposition as a starting point for developing the UW campus from a fairground to a university. A total of 28 buildings were designed and built, with spaces like North Campus and the Quad built during the early 20th century. The crown jewel of this construction project was Suzzallo Library, in collegiate gothic style, which opened in 1926.
As envisioned by these early pioneers, Suzzallo Library was built to embody the “soul of the university.” All surrounding buildings and spaces were focused on propping up Suzzallo Library, including a lawn surrounding the library known as Central Plaza. The Plaza and its lawn allowed students, faculty, and visitors alike to lounge in the green space for leisure or study.
By 1962, plans were made to build a parking complex underneath Central Plaza. The counterculture movement, Vietnam War, and Civil Rights Movement brought large gatherings of protestors to the lawn, which led the architects to change the layout of the space entirely and replace the lawn with red bricks to deter protests. The red bricks were supposed to model the “Piazzo del Campo,” but students and faculty thought Red Square, named for the Moscow landmark of the same name, was a better fit. Despite the architectural intent, however, protests are still a constant fixture in Red Square.
After Red Square and the parking garage were unveiled, other buildings in the vicinity of Red Square were modeled after its more modern aesthetic with Kane and Meany Halls, and Odegaard Library departing from the collegiate gothic style that had dominated the UW landscape in previous decades. There were efforts to beautify the space once more by Virginia “Ginny” Wright, a longtime patron of the arts in Seattle who donated “The Obelisk” that stands prominently in Red Square today.
The original mission to make Suzzallo Library and Central Plaza the centerpiece of UW has never disappeared. The two vistas located to the west and north of Red Square contrast heavily with this architectural behemoth, but are a constant reminder of the history of Central Plaza. Both landmarks are considered part of protected air space and have unobstructed views (on a clear day) of the mountain ranges.
Regardless of its status as a place of protest or for admiring natural wonders, Red Square’s impact on the school is something I have appreciated in my time at the UW. I will never forget seeing Mount Rainier after walking out of Suzzallo and getting the chance to see the soft lighting that paints the bricks even redder. In the spring and summer months, I implore you to sit down in the central islands after the crowds have left for the day and take in the history. In the fall and winter, you can watch the rain as it gathers where the bricks have been taken by wayward students. It's an experience that transcends space and time — only broken when you inevitably slip there.
