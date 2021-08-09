The contemplative places

Editor’s note: “Between Two Pines” is a weekly column chronicling the history and ecological restoration of various green spaces around the UW and Seattle area.
“Contemplation” is a word that fits the ambience of Seward Park or Magnuson Park, but seems like a far cry when describing Kerry Park.
Located in Upper Queen Anne and overlooking Seattle Center, Elliott Bay, and Seattle’s skyline, Kerry Park is on many “must-see” lists of Seattle. The density of visitors could make any local froth at the mouth in disdain, but looking past its tourist-trap reputation, Queen Anne’s West Highland Drive is home to one of my favorite urban getaways in Seattle.
Queen Anne is a neighborhood that has been around since the founding of Seattle, and when the Denny family claimed land there in 1853, other early settlers followed suit.
Development at the time focused on Victorian-style homes that served as the neighborhood's namesake, and a transcontinental railroad built between the 1880s and ’90s attracted the wealthiest of Seattle’s denizens.
The railcar business boomed as the 1890s gave way to the 1900s, which proved a much needed addition to the neighborhood. Horse-drawn carriages and pedestrians were faced with an 18% grade hill, which to this day gives Queen Anne’s streets a formidable reputation amongst commuters.
John Olmsted was attracted to Queen Anne for both its breathtaking homes and vistas, thinking that the neighborhood on the hill could be home to a system of parks that complemented other Olmsted parks. From this idea came Kinnear Park, Franklin Place, Kerry Park, and many other urban parks that sit within walking distance of each other.
Most of these parks in Queen Anne were the product of donations by wealthy landowners who wanted to share a slice of Seattle with other people. Kerry Park was the land owned by Albert and Katherine Kerry, who gave the land to Seattle in 1927. Kinnear, Denny, and other famous parks around the city can be traced back to this historical trend of land donation.
The development of parks is more than just part of the city’s tapestry, but also a counterbalance to the development of Seattle.
Emerging technologies of the 20th century and Queen Anne’s location meant the neighborhood was also home to broadcast towers and urban development. Huge radio towers dot the hill, with apartments and widened streets serving as vestiges of urbanity today. Yet the older parts of Upper Queen Anne have the same cobblestone streets that existed when the original landowners donated their land.
Though this trend of tying parks directly with the urban design has been incorporated in parks around the city, part of the reason I enjoy Queen Anne’s design philosophy is that the neighborhood accentuates the eclectic mix of old-school charm with new additions. The whole neighborhood feels like a pseudo-park that ties together locations with urban developments that have existed since the city’s founding — a direct homage to the Olmsted philosophy that parks are integral to living in cities.
While Kerry Park is the most obvious and visited example of tying Seattle history with recent developments, there are others sharing the cobblestreet just down the road. Two of my favorites are recent additions to the system of Queen Anne parks, still encapsulating these same principles of donation, service, and beauty.
Parsons Memorial Gardens is a donation made in 1956 by the children of Reginald and Maude Parsons, whose estate bordered the edge of West Highland Drive. Today, the garden is a local oasis of well-kept flowering bushes and trees, flanked by weeping willows and pines all around. There is a chapel and a grassy knoll to congregate at, and on a nice day, songbirds fly overhead.
Adjacent to Parsons Garden is Marshall Park, where the street opens up in a trifurcated fork. One end leads up past old-school gaslit street lamps, another up a residential street, and toward the sound are three benches that mark the vista’s existence. The mist often drifts lazily above the Puget Sound and Elliot Bay, staircases lead up and down from the viewpoint, and pedestrians walking dogs or riding bikes pass by on their way to Kerry or Parsons.
I often find myself walking these streets, gazing up and seeing the great oaks rustling in the wind, their canopies covering the cobblestone. Springtime cherry blossoms rival the beauty of the blossoms at the UW. Summer chickadees and other small songbirds keep me company. Autumnal leaves start turning red, orange, yellow, and other waning colors of the season. In the winter, the sleet makes the ground slick and the breeze that graces the drive becomes a strong wind.
All of these embody what parks are in Seattle: a strong reminder that the city loves its green spaces. The history behind these spaces matters to those who visit, with even Kerry Park having a purpose for existing.
The history of these parks is not something I often think about, and their layouts and designs feel more like a background to whatever I am doing there. But Queen Anne makes me go out and think about what forces and people made these parks possible.
This is perhaps best done when walking at night.
My favorite night walk is driving up to Upper Queen Anne, past the cars crowding the streets, to a little spot beneath my favorite oak. I get out of my car only to smell the dampness of the cobblestone and the gust of wind blowing away maple leaves. Watching the ships go by at Marshall Park makes me wonder who and what compelled people to build this junction of urbanity and nature.
I have no answer. I silently sit there and appreciate the vast efforts that led to this point in time. I contemplate my day as others have while sitting on those same benches. When I am done, I get up, look over the Sound once more, and feel gratitude for this park.
Reach columnist Andy Chia arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GreatBaconBaron
