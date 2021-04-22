Cleanse your mind and soul with Toothpaste

Editor’s note: “In the Realm of the Weird” is a bi-weekly column uplifting local artists who are producing groundbreaking, innovative, or otherwise unorthodox work.
Upon hearing the name “Toothpaste,” I doubt the first thought to pop into your mind is the talented producer, vocalist, and UW undergraduate Morgan LeTavec. If your thoughts instead drift toward the common dental care item, I wouldn’t blame you. After all, dissociations are difficult. But with Toothpaste, you should attempt to make room for another household name.
LeTavec, whose stage name is Toothpaste, creates lo-fi indie music with a hint of hip-hop and electronica.
“I think when I first started making music for SoundCloud ... I was like 14,” LeTavec said. “They weren't even beats, they were weird, because I didn't really know what I was doing.”
In the years since, Toothpaste has matured and evolved, writing and adding vocals to tracks and taking inspirations from the likes of Joji, The Weeknd, and even the nostalgic Japanese animations of their childhood.
“During [COVID-19], everybody has a lot more time to kind of reflect on stuff, and so I kind of went into this rabbit hole of looking up old anime that I watched when I was a kid on like Adult Swim ... [I ended up] taking that kind of aesthetic and putting into my music,” Toothpaste said.
This curation is evident in Toothpaste’s Spotify page, as many of the tracks are paired with iconic anime imagery in the form of cover art and background videos. For example, each track on LeTavec’s latest EP “Re:” features key visual background components that elevate the quality of the project and reveal another layer to artistic intention.
As for production, the attention to detail is evident. Even when Toothpaste decides to incorporate new elements, or parts of Aphex Twin’s “Avril 14th,” it sounds consistent and well-developed.
“In my four years of working with different sounds and different music prior to where I'm at right now, I worked in so many different genres … to the point where like I feel like, currently, I've definitely found the type of music that I feel really comfortable [in] and really enjoy making consistently,” LeTavec said.
This approach has definitely paid off. By bringing an entirely unique vision, Toothpaste has accumulated more than 10,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, and it’s not hard to see why. With catchy hooks, impressive instrumentals, and solid collaborations, Toothpaste is a talented artist with a genuine passion for the creation of art.
But what stands out most is LeTavec’s humility as an individual and artist. When asked about the potential of playing in stadium-sized venues, Toothpaste answered with respect and appreciation for the here and now.
“I'd be lying if I said I didn't think it sounds cool, you know?” they said. “But I just want to make the stuff that I feel like making, and I feel grateful that there's people that are interested in it.”
With this humble mentality, unique approach, and legitimate passion, Toothpaste is a name worth remembering (beyond your dental routine) as the years pass by.
