Magnuson Park: Openness

I think many of us are beginning to worry that 2020 has merely continued into the new year. There remains an unfettered anxiety in the air, coupled with the seemingly fewer alternatives to “doomscrolling” than there were in the fall, when days were longer and warmer.
I’m here again this quarter to remind you that, although we’re still socially distanced, you’re not alone. In fact, you have countless more options for meaningful pauses and fulfilling adventures near campus than you may think, despite the now cold and dark days.
This twice-monthly column explores the openness, beauty, and history of the nearby city parks — whether they’re to be explored today or bookmarked for tomorrow.
Magnuson Park — or Warren G. Magnuson Park, per the Seattle Parks and Recreation website — is the perfect place to find a vast, bright openness on a dreary Seattle day. It’s also worth bookmarking for summertime: Its broad swimming beach has unmatched views of Lake Washington and Mount Rainier.
Lauded by the Seattle Parks website for its “more than four miles of walking trails along the shores of Lake Washington, grassy fields, evergreen and deciduous trees and brush, and captivating public art installations,” Magnuson Park offers more to experience than a single visit can contain.
This is Seattle’s second-largest park, and like the city’s largest — Discovery Park, which we’ll wander to later this quarter — Magnuson offers a glimpse into Seattle’s past, but also speaks of the hope in our civic future.
Once closed to the public as a military base, this land on the Sand Point Peninsula on the northwestern shores of Lake Washington was donated to the city for recreation and public enjoyment after decades of negotiation. Today, the area includes wetland habitats, community gardens, an off-leash dog park, The Mountaineers headquarters, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Western Regional Center, to name just a few uses. It is, in itself, a living piece of art.
John Young's “Fin Project: From Swords Into Plowshares”art installation, which may confuse or even be missed entirely by a first-time visitor, is a striking embodiment of the narrative direction of Seattle’s history.
A note from the artist, published when the installation was gifted to the city, points out that “this work is an environmentally scaled sculpture created using the actual diving-plane fins from decommissioned United States Navy attack submarines.” The fins were arranged by the artist to reproduce the image of the “dorsal fins of a large Orca whale pod or a school of salmon.”
It’s important to remember that the beautiful openness of the area now known as the Sand Point Peninsula was inhabited, shared, and enjoyed by Indigenous peoples long before Euro-American settlement even began.
To visit this peaceful place today is to honor the longevity of its history.
Young, in further writings on his installation, said that “the hope is that similar ‘pods’ will be created around the country and the world, as symbols for peace on a global scale.”
My hope for today is that, even on a microcosmic scale, wandering through Magnuson Park might bring psychic peace, a sense of continuity, or an openness for the hope of tomorrow.
See you on our next adventure.
Reach columnist Austin Van Der Veen at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @avanderbean
