Sweet sauce: Seattle-style teriyaki and the legendary Toshi’s

Editor’s note: “Foodscapes Near Me” is a biweekly food anthropology column that explores the origins and evolution of dishes particular to college cuisine.
New York has its pizza, Philadelphia has its cheesesteak, and Boston has its clam chowder. If you’ve spent any time in Seattle, you can probably name a few culinary delights that the city is famous for, such as salmon or seafood. But any local (or hungry student) will tell you that Seattle’s truly unique and iconic contribution to the American culinary landscape is none other than teriyaki.
According to a 2010 New York Times report, teriyaki is omnipresent in Seattle and “the closest this city comes to a Chicago dog.” A quick Yelp search for “teriyaki” in the Seattle area reveals pages upon pages of results for restaurants serving up plates of sliced meat bathed in a luxuriously sweet-savory brown glaze.
So what made teriyaki a culinary staple of the Seattle foodscape?
Teriyaki comes from the Japanese words “teri,” meaning sunshine or luster, and “yaki,” meaning grill or stir fry. This references the way that the sweet sauce thickens to a sticky glaze as the meat cooks over the heat of the grill. The earliest recorded mention of the word teriyaki appears in a Japanese novel dated back to 1813, but it’s assumed that the method of grilling meats in sweet soy-based sauces existed during the much earlier Edo period. During this time, meats like chicken and beef were rarely eaten, so teriyaki was mainly cooked with fish or other kinds of available seafood.
A distinction should first be made between Seattle-style teriyaki and its more traditional Japanese counterpart. Aside from primarily utilizing seafood, Japanese teriyaki is more of a cooking method rather than a singular dish, and is a somewhat generic term for fish (or other meats) grilled with tare sauce. Tare sauce is made from shoyu (soy sauce) and either mirin (cooking rice wine) or sake, and is basted onto the meat over the grill to form a lustrous glaze.
American teriyaki, on the other hand, typically consists of mounds of grilled chicken or beef served over a bed of rice and drenched in a much sweeter sauce. This irresistibly sweet-savory sauce is what most Americans associate with teriyaki — and for good reason. This American-style teriyaki sauce would become the spark that ignited teriyaki’s popularity abroad.
American-style teriyaki sauce has somewhat unclear origins. One theory suggests that it may have been developed by Japanese immigrants living in Hawaii in the 1920s and ’30s. Since mirin was not readily available, people would substitute brown sugar in their tare sauce, making the sauce much sweeter and thicker. Over 40% of the island’s population was Japanese at the time, which had significant impacts on the Hawaiian foodscape and led to the new sauce’s popularity. By the 1960s, this new form of teriyaki had become a culinary staple of the Hawaiian islands. A few other variations influenced by immigrant populations also appeared that included ingredients like garlic or even pineapple juice.
This Hawaiian-style sauce likely made its way to the U.S. mainland after WWII, as interest in the South Pacific increased and American GIs stationed there returned from war. Hawaii’s official statehood in 1959 made travel and tourism to the islands easier and more glamorous, and tourism campaigns included deals to sell Hawaiian products in grocery stores on the West Coast, which likely included teriyaki sauce.
It’s unclear exactly when teriyaki first appeared on Seattle menus, but 1976 would mark the appearance of the first of Seattle’s famous teriyaki shops. Toshi’s Teriyaki Restaurant, opened in 1976 in Lower Queen Anne by Toshi Kasahara, is considered the first teriyaki shop in Seattle. The original menu had only 5 options, each costing less than $3. The star of the show? Grilled chicken basted in a sweet sugar-based teriyaki sauce.
“He was always experimenting with different methods,” co-owner Taichi Kasahara said. “He knew the traditional Japanese [method], but then just kind of wanted to incorporate different flavors.”
Not only were Kasahara’s new flavors a hit, but so were his low prices. The restaurant quickly grew in popularity, and just four years later, Kasahara opened a second location in Greenlake. Soon, Kasahara began opening restaurants across Seattle, establishing the dish as a lucrative venture.
Today, teriyaki’s popularity in Seattle has made it a prolific staple of more than just Japanese restaurants or teriyaki shops. On the Ave alone, teriyaki can be found at places like Hawaii BBQ Restaurant, Mei Mei Cafe, and Just Burgers. This is not to mention the numerous dish-exclusive restaurants like Nasai Teriyaki or BB’s Teriyaki Grill, which have been frequented by hungry college students for years.
“The flavor of teriyaki is so universal,” Kasahara said. “Regardless of what type of cuisine you’re used to, it's an easy flavor to enjoy.”
Teriyaki holds a special place in the hearts of all Seattleites. For the busy tech worker or the broke college student, teriyaki guarantees a quick, cheap, and filling meal. Its dependable warmth and irresistible savoriness keeps people coming back for more; without a doubt, the dish has earned its place as an iconic part of Seattle cuisine.
Reach columnist Taylor Zachary at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @trzzachary
