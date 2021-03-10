Decadent Monkey Bread

The quarter is almost over. You either have more time on your hands as final projects are turned in or, like me, you have less time as you scramble to finish the work you procrastinated on throughout the quarter. Either way, whenever your finals week is actually over, I recommend you make this decadent, pull-apart monkey bread as a reward.
This loaf is, without a doubt, a celebration bread. My family used to enjoy it for Christmas, but I decided it would be a good recipe to adapt for a celebration of the end of winter quarter. It’s not difficult to make — it’s just a basic bread dough — but the rolling of the dough balls can be a bit time-consuming. The effort is worth it though, with the end result being a gooey treat.
If you’ve noticed a cinnamon bread theme in this column, it’s intentional — cinnamon bread is delicious in all its forms. Also, it’s because this bread is something both my roommate and I like to eat, so I end up making it a lot. This pull-apart bread was one of my favorites, though.
There aren’t a ton of substitutions you can make with this recipe, although you could add frozen fruit or chocolate chips between the layers for a unique treat.
I hope you enjoy this recipe and the end of winter quarter.
