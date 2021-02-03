Owning pets and plants

For pet and plant people, owning plants can pose a bit of a challenge. A lot of the more common houseplants listed in blogs and articles are often dangerous and potentially poisonous to common pets like cats and dogs. But there are a multitude of ways to enjoy both aspects of your life while keeping everyone safe.
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) has an extensive resource list on its website describing different plant species and the potential side effects of your pet ingesting those plants. The list can be categorized by type of pet, as well as toxic or non-toxic plants, and is alphabetized for convenience.
Within the toxic-to-pets category, clicking on specific plants will provide information about the potential signs of ingestion. This will help identify what your pet has consumed and enable a better understanding of any treatment they may need. Some plants can cause vomiting and gastrointestinal issues, while others can lead to more severe complications.
In choosing to own both houseplants and furry friends, evaluating your pet’s interest in plants is key. Even if you only own non-toxic plants, you’ll probably still want them to look pretty without having bite marks all over the leaves. Bringing a non-toxic plant into your home as a starting point is a great way to evaluate a pet’s interest in those items.
If they don’t show any interest and generally leave it alone, that’s great. Collect all the plants you want. If they do show interest, however, you may need to be more mindful about the plants you bring into the space.
Keep in mind that even if your pet doesn’t take an interest in the first few plants you bring into your space, that doesn’t mean a specific plant won’t draw their attention later on. These are things to be careful of when picking out plants.
Placing plants on taller shelves or hanging them from the ceiling are also good options for keeping them out of the way of your pets. This is a way you could incorporate some toxic plants in your space without fearing for your pet’s safety. If you live in a space where you can’t secure things to the ceiling, utilizing tension rods can be a potential fix.
Some easy-to-care-for, non-toxic plants that I recommend include prayer plants, specifically red and lemon lime marantas. These plants are easy to manage and are not too picky. They get their name from their daily movements. During the daytime, they lay low, almost as if they’re drooping, but at night, they lift their leaves up as if they’re praying.
I would also recommend spider plants, as they’re super resilient and grow like crazy. They’re also fairly common and you can find them at big box stores or local shops for relatively cheap prices.
Begonias are also a favorite of mine because there are so many different varieties, and they add more color to your plant collection. Sometimes these plants can be harder to get your hands on, but every so often you can find them at box stores, and nearly every local shop has a few on hand.
Even if you can’t own the classic pothos or vining philodendron because of your pets, there are so many different types of non-toxic plants that you can purchase to create a mini jungle in your space. If all else fails, try Googling a plant's toxicity before purchasing and get to know how your pet interacts with plants. You can soar from there.
Reach Health & Wellness Editor Iseabel Nance at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @iseabel
