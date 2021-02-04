Exploring escapism and comfort with UW graduate student Anna Parkhurst, ‘Howl’s Moving Castle,’ and the films of David Lynch

Editor’s note: “I Should Watch TV” is a weekly column, inspired by David Byrne and St. Vincent’s song of the same name, that focuses on mental health awareness, representation, and understanding the world through the media we consume.
After a long, frustrating week, I tend to find myself perusing the Netflix catalogue, hoping at least one movie or show will call out to me. With thousands of choices, you’d assume it would be easy to pick at least one piece of content. Like a kid in a candy store, this should also be the ideal situation for a film buff like myself. Instead, I can get overwhelmed, and my anxiety heightens to the point where I eventually just close out of the application.
It is already difficult to deal with the toils of life, and adding one more unnecessary stress (like picking a movie) on top of everything else can make the world seem much worse than it actually is.
To cope with this, I turn to my shabby collection of indie films and superhero Blu-Rays. For some odd reason, they always provide me with a sense of comfort, even if their themes are incredibly dark or they’ve been disavowed by critics.
In an attempt to understand why films like these can provide comfort, I contacted cinema and media studies graduate student Anna Parkhurst.
“A comfort movie would be something that hopefully elevates my mood once I watch it, and, like the name implies, brings me comfort,” Parkhurst said. “Comfort media really relies upon your personal connection that you have with the piece of media and, in that sense, is probably connected to memory and nostalgia."
Parkhurst also pointed to the predictability of comfort films, arguing that since we can interpret their eventual outcome, we’re able to experience the film the same as we did the first, second, or 50th time.
“Even if there's a surprise that we find pleasant, it's still a surprise and it's still something unexpected,” Parkhurst added.
For me, I take comfort in the relentless action and melodrama of Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight,” as well as the partly fantastical worlds created by director David Lynch.
While these aren’t exactly similar, they both provide me with a sense of escape and the aforementioned nostalgia. In “The Dark Knight,” it is the existence of billionaire superheroes, absurd villains, and questionable physics that distances the film from my subjective reality. Within Lynch’s films, the more fantastical elements lie in the odd creatures of “Inland Empire” and “Eraserhead,” the portal to other realms in “Twin Peaks,” and the unique creativity seen in each of his projects.
“As much as connection is important in a comfort film, there's the other end of the spectrum, which is escapism,” Parkhurst explained.
Parkhurst shares my fondness for Lynch but also enjoys the darkness of Ingmar Bergman’s films and the pure joy of Hayao Miyazaki’s films because they transport her out of everyday life in distinctive ways.
On the topic of Bergman’s work, Parkhurst alluded back to her statement on predictability, while also hinting at our tendency, as humans, to assume the worst of our problems.
“What is comforting about that for me is that I do know what to expect. I know it's going to be depressing and dark and existential,” Parkhurst said. “I can feel like my life isn't so bad because, you know, there are people over here questioning the existence of God and I'm just going through a breakup. It's going to be OK.”
On the other hand, Parkhurst doubled down on the nostalgia effect of comfort movies in a discussion of Miyazaki, specifically “Howl’s Moving Castle.”
“‘Howl’s Moving Castle’ has particular significance for me and my partner [as] there are nice memories and nostalgia associated with [it],” Parkhurst said. "I did watch it again over the break just for that exact purpose. I was feeling kind of down, and I was like, ‘This is a lovely movie.’”
For every heartfelt, intense drama, an audience could benefit from a film in which they feel otherworldly. Whether this is through genres like science fiction or animation, most of us need a moment to pause our brain and escape from difficult realities.
Additionally, these films can not only boost creativity and inspiration — they can also allow for a release of cortisol, which then activates dopamine, the neurotransmitter connected to pleasure. Recognizing the mood boost offered by these films, our conversation ventured into the potential utilization of comfort films as a form of self-therapy.
“I think that [with] any sort of film or media … you can probably train the brain to respond in a certain way [or] condition the brain to kind of evoke certain reactions [and] certain feelings when you're listening to a piece of media,” Parkhurst said.
That being said, resorting to screens as your primary source of therapy could become dangerous, both physically and mentally. Parkhurst and I agreed that while watching one’s favorite film might temporarily boost serotonin or dopamine levels, a supplemental form of therapy is still necessary.
“A problem with that might be relying on it too heavily, and I do worry about that with my own self, but I think that [comfort media] coupled with some sort of therapeutic treatment, like a psychoanalyst or a psychologist working with you on your coping mechanisms … would be absolutely healthy,” Parkhurst said.
Now, more than ever, I feel my mental health drastically fluctuating, and the urge to slump into my screen is constantly nagging at me. There are also days when simply sitting in front of my laptop makes me incredibly restless.
Watching a comfort film like “The Dark Knight” does not take these feelings away, but it can give me nostalgic memories of sharing it with friends for the first time, excitement from the predictable cheesiness, and a way to escape from this often lonesome world.
“Therapy is a long journey, and it's not like every day is going to be a day where you're making progress. There are some days where you are just going to need to cope,” Parkhurst said.
While comfort media may not fully heal one’s mind or soul, it’s hard to deny the impact these films or other outlets can have in the moment. So, embrace your personal piece of media, and if your day, week, or month is rough, tune in all you want. Maybe it will provide you with that boost you need to get through this unpredictable life.
Reach columnist Jacob Renn at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jakemrenn
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.