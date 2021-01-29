Dissecting love with UW associate professor Nicole McNichols and ‘Phantom Thread’

Editor’s note: “I Should Watch TV” is a weekly column, inspired by David Byrne and St. Vincent’s song of the same name, that focuses on mental health awareness, representation, and understanding the world through the media we consume.
Last week I discussed accepting the pain of heartbreak in order to properly move on from a breakup. In doing so, I found myself continually asking the question, “What truly is love?” This, combined with my annual viewing of Paul Thomas Anderson’s masterpiece “Phantom Thread,” led me further down the rabbit hole known as comprehending love.
Plato once wrote, “Love is a madness,” which is not entirely uplifting, but something I find totally understandable. Like a disease, love can overwhelm the mind, soul, and body to the point of total exhaustion. In fact, you can become severely injured due to love-adjacent activities and actually die from a broken heart.
Not to hate on Plato, but I envision love in a broad sense that accounts for its multi-layered and wonderfully complex nature. This forces the realization that in order to understand love, one cannot simply read a brochure or take a class. The experience is different for everyone.
In an attempt to deepen my knowledge on the subject, I contacted Nicole McNichols, an associate teaching professor of human sexuality and social psychology at the UW.
“In terms of the arc of love, it usually isn't that predictable … there usually are highs and lows, and [with] people, it's dynamic,” McNichols said.
McNichols pointed to Sternberg’s Triangular Theory of Love, which places intimacy, passion, and commitment on three corners of a triangle. The combination of the three ideally leads to true love, but McNichols was quick to point out its rigidity.
“Sternberg considered sort of the combination of all those three ingredients as being the perfect type of love, but that's a little bit judgy,” McNichols said. “What we find is that it really just depends on where you are in life and what you're looking for.”
In recent years, I have noticed a profound push for romantic comedies. While research suggests that they are not doing so well at the box office, a simple scroll through Netflix’s library will tell you that the genre is alive and thriving. I am not entirely against rom-coms, but I think they set a dangerous precedent of unrealistic expectations for love.
Since sexual education in schools is not federally mandated, movies and television shows are often the next best teaching materials most of us have. What we don’t realize is that these forms of media are fundamentally warping our minds at a young age to believe utter nonsense.
“Film and media can sometimes portray important aspects of love in realistic terms, but they're usually presenting an overly positive … fantastical image of something that is far more complicated and messy and hard to interpret than what's presented in the movie,” McNichols said.
Accurate portrayals of love are often limited by the Motion Picture Association, which generously hands out R-ratings to any film with even a hint of sensuality or profanity, further obscuring our understandings of love.
My own approach to the complexities of love has been heavily influenced by “Phantom Thread.” The movie is one of my favorites, not only because of Daniel Day-Lewis’ excellent performance and Jonny Greenwood’s outstanding score, but also for its representation of love, which aligns more with McNichols’ stance on dynamics and Sternberg’s theory.
Rather than glamorizing romance, the film depicts a hauntingly real relationship between a dressmaker and his muse as it unfolds over the course of several years. Many of those who have seen the film would label it as toxic, and the story certainly isn’t conventionally pretty, but I would argue that “Phantom Thread” is the closest vision of a realistic relationship since Ingmar Bergman’s “Scenes from a Marriage.”
Reynolds Woodcock, Daniel Day-Lewis’ character, is incredibly stubborn and difficult to deal with; Alma Elson, played by actress Vicky Krieps, will not succumb to Woodcock’s ridiculous demands, unlike his past lovers. While there is always a sense of passion between the two, Woodcock struggles to fully commit to the coupling, as he is already devoted to what he loves most: dressmaking.
Elson, for her part, remains true to herself while trying to instill a sense of humility within the renowned Woodcock. By the film’s end, however, Woodcock sees his outlandish behavior for what it is and, in a nod to the third side of Sternberg’s triangle, fully commits to Elson.
What love should be, and what I believe “Phantom Thread” presents, is a betterment of the individual, which in turn strengthens the relationship and upholds the mutual values of commitment and passion.
“It may start as an arranged marriage, where you start out just with commitment, but over time develop[s] passion and intimacy,” McNichols said. “[Or] you may start as friends and then you develop a sense of passion and end up with commitment. I think that love [is] changing and dynamic — [that’s what] makes it so powerful.”
There is no ideal version of love, just your version of love. While Plato believed in the dangers of love, your experience may tell you otherwise, and I think that’s one of the beauties of life. Live how you want to live, and most importantly, love how you want to love.
In fact, I think McNichols put it quite nicely.
“Sometimes perfect love is that love which is imperfect.”
Reach columnist Jacob Renn at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jakemrenn
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.