Accepting death and mortality with ‘The Seventh Seal’

When I set out on this quarter-long journey, I always knew that I’d eventually have to confront its end. After all, George Harrison once sang, “All Things Must Pass.” And just like life, my column must meet its demise.
Death is a fascinating subject, simply due to the fact that we know absolutely nothing about what comes after. Although we know a fair amount about death itself and the decomposition of the body, we can only assume and theorize about what is next for our lonely souls.
My religious upbringing revolved around the idea of heaven, a place where believers could rejoice for all of eternity. But my current beliefs tell me this is merely a fantasy; for others, though, this is a legitimate place, and I am not one to judge.
Before I spend too long ruminating on the afterlife, I want to refocus on attitudes towards death.
Ingmar Bergman’s film “The Seventh Seal” portrays death in an incredibly fascinating way, which could assist in our forming a better relationship with death. Instead of allowing it to be an ominous presence, Bergman personifies the concept of death, leaving the audience more intrigued than terrified.
Each scene with Death provides commentary on individual living, a benevolent creator, states of inevitability, and life in the present moment. In an attempt to dissect these themes and the film as a whole, I contacted cinema and media studies graduate student and fellow Bergman enthusiast Anna Parkhurst.
“There is something about death being presented on equal footing as our protagonist,” Parkhurst said. “However, we know that they are not on equal footing … It's a chess game, based on strategy, and you know, you could both use your own intelligence to compete. However, we all know that death is the one who is going to win out at the end, because, regardless of presentation, regardless of the way that the pieces on the board are positioned, there is only one outcome.”
Death is inevitable. We may attempt to outwit this looming fate, hide our age, or delay finality, but in doing so, we may fail to fully live a proper life. Sometimes we forget how precious every second on this planet is and how tomorrow is not guaranteed.
When asked about what she would do if she only had a week to live, my friend texted me: “Nothing different … for all I know, I could die tomorrow, so every week could be the last week.”
It may be cliché, but I think we should live as if each day is our last, doing the best for ourselves and for others. We may make mistakes, but we are fallible creatures with the ability to adapt for the better.
In the film, Max von Sydow’s character, the Knight, after distracting Death and saving the lives of the troupe, accepts his fate. This one grand gesture, which he mulls over throughout the film, allows a young family to continue living their lives, and is ultimately his moment of acceptance.
“He's accepted the fact that, no matter how long he plays this game, it's going to end in a stalemate or it's going to end in a way that he isn't going to win,” Parkhurst said. “Maybe there is some hubris in his desire to cheat death or to outwit death, but at the end of the day, I mean, he does kind of outwit death, but he doesn't outwit [Death] for himself.”
Whether it is a simple good deed or a lifelong commitment to help, what you do in this life matters, and I believe this can help our relationship with mortality. Legacy is important, but personal fulfilment takes priority, and ultimately, in my opinion, can lead you towards a positive attitude on death. That being said, fulfilment cannot be rushed, and is not necessarily located in one occupation or hobby.
Fulfilment can take months, years, and even decades and can come in many forms. For the Knight, it came at the end of his life. For you, it could be tomorrow or 20 years from now.
To be afraid of death is to be human. In fact, 62.9% of Americans are afraid or very afraid of their loved ones dying, according to the 2019 edition of the America’s Top Fears survey from Chapman University. But if we can reframe that mindset and view death as a positive occurrence, which many cultures already do, we could potentially eliminate the surrounding taboo and our paralyzing fears.
Having a healthy relationship with death, both in understanding and accepting its inevitability, can lead you to a more fulfilling and meaningful life. So, be smart, be safe, and make sure to embrace every second. After all, you only live once and all things must pass.
