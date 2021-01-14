Processing grief with the help of horror

Editor’s note: “I Should Watch TV” is a weekly column, inspired by David Byrne and St. Vincent’s song of the same name, that focuses on mental health awareness, representation, and understanding the world through the media we consume.
I was on the second floor of the IMA when I received the news that my great-grandfather had died. It was March 3, 2020, three days before pandemic shutdowns began.
Sweating, out of breath, and Kanye West blaring through my headphones, I looked down at my phone for a quick break. As the first few notes of “God Is” began and the Rev. James Cleveland and The Southern California Community Choir sample hit,I felt compelled to share the track with my mother.
While she isn’t the biggest fan of West — understandably so, as a Christian music fan — I thought she might find some enjoyment in his latest venture into gospel music.
Instead of crying or leaving without finishing my workout, I just kept going, blissfully ignorant and emotionally checked out.
This wasn’t the first time.
When I’m initially informed of a family member’s death, I tend to shrug it off, recognizing the inevitability of mortality, which, admittedly, is neither beneficial nor healthy. I don’t allow myself any opportunity to feel human, even for a brief moment.
I don’t think I understand how to properly grieve. To be honest, I don’t think anyone truly understands the “correct” way to grieve.
We all know the five stages: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. But, realistically, what does any of that look like?
It’s strange, but I think the answers may lie in an unconventional place: horror films.
Horror films often utilize death or a traumatic event as their beginning and are usually inspired by the pains of personal grief.
Lars von Trier’s “Antichrist” begins with the death of a young couple’s toddler and was developed during von Trier’s time in a psychiatric ward to treat his depression. Ari Aster’s Swedish folk-horror film “Midsommar” starts with the death of the protagonist’s entire family, and the plot was directly influenced by the rough end to the writer-director’s relationship.
I believe that inspiration and story catalysts are merely the start of what horror films can provide us. After all, stories must have purpose, and horror films are no different.
“The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” is an extremely polarizing film, but I think it’s the epitome of resilience and overcoming the odds.
When overtaken by a family of literal cannibals, Sally (played by the late Marilyn Burns) could have given up at any moment. Her brother and best friends were murdered by a man wielding a rusty chainsaw (with horrible accuracy, may I add), and her only real way out — the van they drove in with — is gone. In spite of all of these tragedies, Sally keeps going forward, and ultimately escapes because of her persistence and inner strength.
Yes, the movie is incredibly cheesy — and yes, it’s a bit problematic — but as a film that is nearly 50 years old, it still maintains universal themes that shouldn’t be disregarded.
I don’t always agree with the five stages model of grief. Certain elements seem too final; others are too broad; and I think it fails to contend with the unpredictability of human nature. In other words, it separates humans from their humanity.
Grief is a personal experience that is fundamentally different for each individual. While the classic five stages are worthwhile building blocks, they shouldn’t be upheld as the ideal or even the standard.
While I’m assuming most people won’t be taken hostage by a cannibal with a chainsaw and his family members (who suffer from some severe daddy issues), I do think what lies underneath surface dialogue and presentation matters. How you grieve doesn’t matter — it’s how you pull yourself out that does.
You can take as long as you need and grieve however you want to. Painting, exercising, and occasional Panda Express trips are all valid ways to facilitate your grieving process. If someone gets on you for doing so, don’t listen to them, and keep going.
While I may not know how to properly grieve in the moment, I do know how to grieve my own way, and I think that’s all that matters.
At the end of the day, once you’ve escaped the cannibal’s house and are sitting in the backseat of a random stranger’s pickup truck with a glorious sunrise in the background, you know you’ve reached acceptance. But until then, take as much time as you need, and most of all, hang in there.
Reach columnist Jacob Renn at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jakemrenn
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.