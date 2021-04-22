The world of sport hunting

A few months back, I watched a video where someone detailed how they found “sport” variegated monstera deliciosas at big box stores. This random genetic mutation caused the monstera to be variegated. The term “sport” was something I had never heard of in relation to plants, so I did some digging, because who doesn’t want a variegated monstera for under $30?
The term is most widely associated with Tyler Thrasher, a plant owner who has grown and cultivated over 100 sport monsteras, including 50 variegated monsteras. He developed an e-book devoted to helping people find and identify their own sport monsteras, in which he details traits to look for when sport hunting.
Within this e-book, Thrasher mentions that sports and genetic mutations aren’t that uncommon, nor are they specific to monsteras; any plant can randomly mutate and exhibit different traits, though not always variegation.
If you’re interested in getting a variegated monstera but can’t stand the outrageously high pandemic plant prices, then sport hunting may be the solution for you.
I found two sport variegated monsteras two days in a row at Lowe’s by tediously looking at every single leaf and stalk of the monsteras. I was really lucky when I found my first, more highly variegated one because I almost didn’t check, thinking I would never find one. But something compelled me to tear off the plastic wrap enclosing the new shipment and check every single monstera.
On the second-to-last plant I checked, the variegation jumped out at me, and I thought a golden pothos had grown in the pot — I was in complete shock. The following day bore the same experience; I went to a different Lowe’s and checked all the monsteras there as well. The second find was hiding deep in the sea of fenestrated leaves, and while it was a bit overwhelming to dig through all of them, it was well worth the effort to have two completely different and special sport plants.
Something to note if you decide to go sport hunting is that it’s important to check every leaf on the stalk of your variegated plant. Most big box stores will have multiple plants within one pot, but maybe just one of those has sport variegation. If it’s only on one leaf, it may not continue on throughout the rest of the plant; however, if it’s continuous on the leaves, then you know you’ve got something special.
I’d recommend using your phone flashlight to get a better look at the leaves, since sometimes big box store lighting isn’t the greatest.
Thrasher details the different variegations to look for and avoid during sport hunting trips, if you're interested in an in-depth guide. He also started a Monstera Sport Exchange Discord to create a community to share these random cool finds. They have a tab that allows for feedback on the “sportiness” of a plant to determine if it’s actually variegation or some random mutation that won’t continue.
Hunting and owning sport monsteras provides so much satisfaction and joy from the tedious work of digging through every plant, and also gives you the option of one day being able to share cuttings of your sport with others in your community.
Reach Health & Wellness Editor Iseabel Nance at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @iseabel
