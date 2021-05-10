Discussing experimentation and equity with fabio

Editor’s note: “In the Realm of the Weird” is a bi-weekly column uplifting local artists who are producing groundbreaking, innovative, or otherwise unorthodox work.
As the world evolves with each generation, it's important to note the effects on music. From jazz to soul, funk to house, techno, and hip-hop, music continues to transform into new and exciting forms.
UW undergraduate Fabian Villarreal, known artistically as fabio, is part of a new wave pushing the boundaries of hip hop and electronic music.
To describe his sound, “I've used terms like ‘future bounce’ or ‘swang,’” Villarreal said.
Villarreal, a psychology student, grew up in Moses Lake, Washington, and became interested in music during his sophomore year of high school. From the start, he had an open-minded approach.
“I don't think I took it seriously … until four years ago ... because the first two years I was really just kind of … figuring out how it all worked,” Villarreal said. “Like mixing and producing and song structure and even just learning basic music theory. The first two years [were] really just me messing around trying to find my groove and all that.”
Six years of experimentation later, fabio’s sound is unlike anything I’ve ever heard. On one hand, it retains many elements of hip-hop instrumentals, but on the other, its luscious soundscapes, unique samples, and electronic-infused elements scream originality. It’s no wonder that Villarreal has amassed nearly 4,000 SoundCloud followers and over 300,000 plays on the streaming platform.
“I don't know what I would categorize my music as, because I know it has hip hop elements, it has house-ish elements, electronic music elements, but I'm not going to call it ‘hip-hop-house-electronic-music,’” Villarreal said.
I would argue that this refusal to label his music adds to the experience of each of fabio’s releases. Songs like “lush,” “Sunrise,” and “Wraith” vary sonically, but never underwhelm or falter in their quality. Each track is well produced, and even when the songs include more unorthodox elements, they never seem out of place.
“I would say that I'm like … a sponge of just trying to absorb as [many] different experiences and opinions, “Villarreal said. “Even … with music, like just trying to absorb as [many] different types of genres, even if I don't like them,” Villarreal said.
This open-minded approach has benefited Villarreal’s work and makes him stand out from the crowd. By not shirking from any viewpoint or form of music, fabio has developed a well-rounded sound, with influences ranging from monte booker to BEAM, and even his own friend circle.
“Lately, a lot of my influences have just been my friends, because I've realized they've all slowly grown into their own artists and … their own sound,” Villarreal said.
Villarreal is part of an artists collective known as WISHNOMORE. The group is full of talented creatives making groundbreaking work, and they’ve caught the eye of hip-hop producer Kenny Beats.
“Lvusm did one of [Kenny Beats’] beat battles and he won that week,” fabio said. “At the end of the whole thing, they had a ‘champion of the champions’ type of deal, so he got to do it again and he didn't win that one, but he got a lot of exposure.”
Villarreal also mentioned that he’s seen other members of WISHNOMORE in the studio working with Kenny Beats, who has produced big-name artists like Rico Nasty, Doja Cat, Dominic Fike, Freddie Gibbs, and Denzel Curry. This exposure provides artists like fabio and the WISHNOMORE team with the platform they need to grow their listening base.
On the topic of the impact he would like to leave on the music industry, Villarreal focused on the exploitation and unfair treatment of underrepresented and underappreciated creative minds.
“Can you imagine Kendrick Lamar with some trash beats? Would you still listen to it?” Villarreal said. “My impact would be just to make it more equitable for everybody. I don't know how I would play a part in that, but that's definitely one of my goals.”
In an industry that has its fair share of egotistical and unrealistic artists, it’s refreshing to hear someone as grounded and forward-thinking as Villarreal. His respect for his fellow peers, holistic understanding of music, and push for equity places him ahead of many in this generation, and I can’t wait to see where his music takes him.
